Dodgers Head to San Diego for First Series Against Padres

Pitchers: Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (1-0, 0.59) vs. Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.02). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Kelly is coming off another strong performance, giving up one run in six innings against the Nationals on Wednesday. … That run is only one he has allowed this season in 15 1/3 innings across three starts. … The Dodgers have given Kelly trouble in the past. He has a 4.58 ERA in seven starts against them. Several Dodgers hitters have good numbers off him, including IF Max Muncy (8 for 18, one homer), C Will Smith (6 for 11, one homer) and OF Cody Bellinger (5 for 14, two homers). … Buehler has been just so-so through three starts, with seven earned runs allowed in 15 2/3 innings. He has issued six walks and struck out 11. … His fastball velocity (94.6 mph), while still good, is down from previous years (95.3 in 2021, 96.8 in 2020), though he could still be building up after a short spring training. … He owns a dominant 2.24 ERA in 11 career starts against the Diamondbacks. As expected, he has strong career numbers against most of their hitters, although C Daulton Varsho is 1 for 3 with a solo homer.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO