Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Head to San Diego for First Series Against Padres

By Jose G. Quevedo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers are off to one of the league’s hottest starts. However, this early in the season things are changing daily, as four out of the five best records in the National League are in the West division. The Mets became the first team to win 10 games, while...

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: MLB Pundit Think LA Could Land Frank Montas in a Deal

The Dodgers are probably going to need some help in the starting rotation at some point. With so much continued uncertainty surrounding Trevor Bauer’s situation with Major League Baseball, they can’t expect help to be coming. They do have Tyler Anderson as a depth option and they do have Danny Duffy expected back during Summer. But is that enough for a serious World Series team?
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Angels -249, Orioles +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0. Los Angeles is 8-5 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Angels have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .406. Baltimore is 3-3...
BALTIMORE, MD
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers All-Time Strikeouts List ‘Pretty Cool’

Don Sutton has been Los Angeles Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader since he surpassed Don Drysdale in 1979, but Clayton Kershaw is on the verge of becoming the new holder of the franchise record. Sutton struck out 2,696 batters during his career with the Dodgers that lasted from 1966-1980 with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Dodgers series at Chase Field

Pitchers: Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (1-0, 0.59) vs. Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.02). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Kelly is coming off another strong performance, giving up one run in six innings against the Nationals on Wednesday. … That run is only one he has allowed this season in 15 1/3 innings across three starts. … The Dodgers have given Kelly trouble in the past. He has a 4.58 ERA in seven starts against them. Several Dodgers hitters have good numbers off him, including IF Max Muncy (8 for 18, one homer), C Will Smith (6 for 11, one homer) and OF Cody Bellinger (5 for 14, two homers). … Buehler has been just so-so through three starts, with seven earned runs allowed in 15 2/3 innings. He has issued six walks and struck out 11. … His fastball velocity (94.6 mph), while still good, is down from previous years (95.3 in 2021, 96.8 in 2020), though he could still be building up after a short spring training. … He owns a dominant 2.24 ERA in 11 career starts against the Diamondbacks. As expected, he has strong career numbers against most of their hitters, although C Daulton Varsho is 1 for 3 with a solo homer.
PHOENIX, AZ
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts Surprised Dodgers Share MLB Lead In Stolen Bases

The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to have one of the most powerful lineups in 2022, but so far early in the regular season they’ve been defeating teams another way. While they only have a collective .404 slugging percentage, the Dodgers are tied for the MLB lead with 13 stolen bases. St. Louis Cardinals also have that many, while the Baltimore Orioles, L.A. Angels and New York Mets have 12 stolen bases each.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Padres

LINE: Dodgers -118, Padres -101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 5-3 in home games and 9-6 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.34 ERA,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

