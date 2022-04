England come into their clash with Ireland knowing a win would set up a huge Women’s Six Nations showdown against France on the tournament’s final weekend.The Red Roses have continued to maintain their incredible run in this competition having not lost a single match since 2018.Ireland come into the game having bounced back from defeats to Wales and France with a victory over Italy.But they are the overwhelming underdogs ahead of their clash against England and will have to produce one of the all-time great shocks if they are to get anything from this match.Here is everything you need to...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO