Kentucky Man’s Bigfoot Photos are Going Viral for a Dumb Reason – See Photos

This is why we can't have nice things. Most of us grew up with Nerf guns, and more than likely found ourselves either starting or engaging in a number of no-holds-barred Nerf Wars with our siblings, our friends, our sibling's friends, or some combination of all three. And, the fun doesn't end when you get older. Once my kids were old enough to have them, it was a perfect excuse for me to let my inner child out and "unleash hell" in the form of foam darts flying across the room. Of course, at some point, things inevitably get out of hand, and someone shoots someone else in the face at point-blank range. Tears are shed or an actual fight breaks out and the Nerf War is officially over. While no one is getting their eye shot out, and no fistfights are being started, one southern Indiana police department asked teenagers in their town to "be considerate" while participating in what is apparently a city-wide Nerf war.

GREENDALE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO