‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Is Reportedly Costing Netflix A Mind Boggling $30 Million An Episode

Netflix is known for making serious investments into TV shows, but sheesh, this is on a different level.

According to the Wall Street Journal , Stranger Things has reportedly cost the streaming service a mind boggling $30 million an episode.

The fourth season will feature nine episodes split into two volumes, which means it will cost Netflix as much as $270 million.

That’s just a slight bit more than the $6 million it cost them for the first season of Stranger Things back in 2017.

If this report is 100% accurate, this means the show is more expensive than the majority of movies that are released, including every Marvel movie besides three Avengers films.

Game of Thrones , which is the most expensive TV series ever made, only cost $15 million per episode for the final season.

This could be a serious financial problem for the streaming service, as the company’s stock dropped a whopping 35% yesterday after a massive exodus of subscribers, resulting in Netflix losing $54 million in market cap.

The price per share ended at $226.19 yesterday, the lowest Netflix has seen since 2018.

Stranger Things season four, Vol. 1 hits Netflix on May 27, with Vol. 2 dropping July 1.