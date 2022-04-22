ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What’s Trending: Florida Bride Arrested After Secretly Drugging Guests At Her Wedding [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0fHOy93900

In What’s Trending we’re talking about a Florida bride who laced her reception dinner with weed without them knowing. Since it’s been made public, the bride and caterer have been arrested because some of the guests got sick. They were arrested and charged with “delivery of marijuana and culpable negligence under Florida’s anti-tampering laws.”

We’re asking, what was something that you thought was a good idea until it went south? Hear more about his story in What’s Trending.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya1q7_0fHOy93900

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bride
The Independent

Woman marries ex-husband’s best man after he professed his love during wedding speech

An Illinois woman married her lifelong friend and the best man at her wedding after he declared his love for her during his best man speech.Desiree White, 32, and her now-husband Bryant became friends as teenagers, and the two formed a trio with Desiree’s boyfriend at the time. When she and her soon-to-be ex-husband were married in 2010, Bryant served as the best man, where he drunkenly professed his love for White during his speech.“It goes along the lines of, ‘I loved you since the moment I saw you. There’s no one like you,’” White recalled in a TikTok video...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy