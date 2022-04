The latest FIFA 22 Prime Gaming reward can be summarised in three beautiful words: free Neymar Jr. Yup, the April FIFA 22 pack delivers 20 matches' worth of the Brazil-liant winger to anyone with an existing Amazon Prime membership. It's the seventh pack of the season so far, with previous goodies including Robert Lewandoswki and N'Golo Kante. What other rewards are available, and how do you claim them? We have full details in your FIFA 22 Prime Gaming guide.

