Schools, Classes, and Teachers Are on the Chopping Block. Fight Back Against FCMAT

By HEAT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools, Classes, and Teachers Are on the Chopping Block. Fight Back Against State-Imposed Austerity and Privatization! Join us Friday, April 29 in Oakland and Sunday, May 1 in SF. The corporations and politicians that run this country don’t give a damn about educating working- class kids except to train...

NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Bay Area

San Leandro Teacher Removed From Campus After Alleged In-Class Outburst

A San Leandro middle school teacher was removed from campus this week after district officials learned of allegations that he used inappropriate language while addressing students in class. The district learned of the allegations on Monday and removed the teacher from campus pending the outcome of an investigation, said San...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Teachers Announce One-Day Strike on Friday; District Calls Plan ‘Illegal’

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Education Association on Sunday announced it was planning a one-day teacher strike this Friday over planned permanent school closures and what the group called “unfair labor practices.” The official Oakland Education Association Twitter account posted information about the strike Sunday afternoon. In addition to pickets outside of Oakland Unified School District schools starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, the post said there would also be an OEA block party at the Lake Amphitheater. pic.twitter.com/MtyfyJyKnn — Oakland Education Association (@OaklandEA) April 24, 2022 “OEA is launching a new contract campaign for safe and racially just community schools...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
San Diego Channel

California high school has COVID-19 outbreak following prom

Ninety out of the 600 attendees at a recent California high school prom tested positive for COVID-19. According to KGO-TV, students at San Mateo High School gathered for the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum. Masks were optional for the event, which organizers said followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

A new bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex. The bill, known as SB 2777, applies to all employees of public schools and local education agencies, and says that they would not be "civilly liable for using a pronoun that is consistent with the biological sex of the student to whom the teacher or employee is referring, even if the pronoun is not the student's preferred pronoun."
TENNESSEE STATE
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lawrence Post

“These stickers are part of a personal agenda”, High school teacher, who was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights, says the school district plans to terminate her contract

Teacher says she was forced to remove rainbow stickers from her classroom door supporting gay and transgender rights. Now, the educator claims the high school the district is terminating her contract at the end of this school year. The high school teacher believes she was removed because she has been outspoken in advocating for gay and transgender students and encouraging journalism students to investigate the sticker removal. She says that she doesn’t want to leave K-12 education, because she cares.
TEXAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

‘This Is Not … Danville.’ East Bay Community Responds to Anti-Semitic Flyers

DANVILLE (KPIX) — Danville police are responding to anti-Semitic flyers that were found near properties around town. It is the second time in two months the community has experienced such hate incidents. On Facebook, the police department wrote: Danville PD is aware of anti-semitic flyers that have been dropped at properties around Danville. Thank you to residents who have reported these flyers to PD. These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville. Our town’s mission statement focuses on providing services that make people’s lives better. In pursuit of that mission, we are committed to inclusivity, welcoming families and people from...
DANVILLE, CA

