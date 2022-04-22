ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why was CNN+ dropped shortly after debut?

By J.J. Bullock, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191P3C_0fHOg5Rx00

( NewsNation ) —The door is being shut on CNN’s paid streaming service CNN+ almost as quickly as it opened.

CNN announced this week that the service will end on April 30, just weeks after it debuted.

After being pumped with $300 million in funding, the demise of CNN+ is drawing harsh criticism from those who say the idea was a demonstration of arrogance rather than practicality by CNN.

“Since my mother is watching, I will acknowledge that rejoicing in other’s failures is perhaps ungentlemanly, so let us be clear, our issue is pointing out the arrogance of those executives who believed in CNN+,” Leland Vittert, host of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” said Thursday. “They actually thought there was a market for Jake Tapper’s book club; they wanted people to pay for this.”

Biden to send additional $800M in military aid to Ukraine

NewsNation’s Dan Abrams, host of “Dan Abrams Live,” has been a critic of the idea for CNN+ since its inception. Like Vittert, he empathized with the journalists and crew who may lose their jobs because of the ill-fated idea.

“While I predicted that CNN+ would go the way of the Betamax and Microsoft Zune, at this point I am not going to stomp on the grave … a lot of people left good jobs to go there and hundreds may lose their jobs,” Abrams said.

Abrams was particularly critical of former Warner Bros. CEO Jason Kilar, who said on April 5 that CNN+ was performing ahead of his expectations and painted the streaming service as a success.

CNN+ was priced at $5.99 per month and expected it would break even after four years in existence. CNN expected it would bring in 2 million subscribers in its first year and would grow exponentially to 15-18 million subscribers.

“That turned out to be a completely ridiculous prediction,” Abrams said. “Was it group think? What made them believe that the brand was that popular?”

Abrams said this will be remembered as one of the “great failures” in media.

Putin tells forces not to storm stronghold in Mariupol

Frank Sesno, a former Washington bureau chief for CNN and now the director of strategic initiatives at George Washington University, said on “Dan Abrams Live” that this was a “colossal miscalculation” by CNN.

“A colossal, gigantic case of hubris thinking this was going to be the next revolution in news,” Sesno said.

Sesno pointed out that CNN was a leader in revolutionizing news for cable television and the internet but argued it widely missed the mark with CNN+.

“On so many different levels, it just seemed tone-deaf,” Sesno said. “It is one of the great case studies in business school in how to mismanage a brand and launch a new product.”

Lauding CNN for its coverage of the Ukraine war, calling it “heroic,” Sesno argued CNN needs to get back to its roots: journalism.

“They introduced a new product, and all it did was confuse the audience, and it was rejected by the audience,” Sesno said.

CNN+ was conceived before CNN was taken over by Warner Bros. Discovery, a media mega-giant. The new leaders of Warner Bros. Discovery quickly let it be known they considered CNN+ to be an ill-conceived idea, according to the Associated Press.

The future is now as driverless trucking hits nation’s highways

In a memo to employees Thursday, incoming CNN Chief Executive Chris Licht said consumers wanted “simplicity and an all-in service” rather than stand-alone offerings. Discovery had previously suggested that it wanted to merge the new company’s separate streaming services, which include Discovery+ and HBO Max, into a single app.

In a Thursday town hall, executives also said that the service’s inability to show live breaking news was a crucial failing. Because of contracts with cable and satellite companies, CNN+ could not stream the CNN television network.

“It’s a little bit like The New York Times subscription without The New York Times,” said J.B. Perrette, head of Discovery’s streaming services.

Perrette said Discovery had learned from trying to launch its own news service in Poland, and in seeing the experiences of other paid streaming services in the United States such as Fox Nation, that CNN+ could not expect to get near 1 million subscribers. Unlike CNN+, which was charging customers $5.99 a month, broadcast networks like ABC, CBS and NBC offer free news-streaming services.

“Those are the facts,” Perrette said. “We’ve learned from painful history, financially costly history.”

If the company is going to go in a different direction than CNN+, “we can’t let it go on one second more than it needs to,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Toddler struck, killed by truck at Las Cruces park parking lot

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials say a toddler was struck at the Veterans Memorial Park Sunday afternoon and died at the scene. An LCPD spokesperson told KTSM the call of a child being struck at the park came in at 5:42 p.m. According to preliminary investigation, LCPD spokesperson said, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Search continues for Texas soldier that attempted to save migrants

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Military Department continues its search for the missing soldier that attempted to save migrants from drowning along the Rio Grande. On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a statement regarding a soldier who had gone missing working along the river as part of Operation Lone Star during a […]
EAGLE PASS, TX
KTSM

15-year-old stabbed to death near Riverside HS

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a 15-year-old male was stabbed to death along a busy stretch of Alameda Avenue near Riverside High School. El Paso Police closed off a portion of Alameda from Vocational Drive to Mccarthy Avenue. Drivers traveling North on Midway Dr. are asked to turn around. Westbound drivers […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Jason Kilar
Person
Leland Vittert
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#News Nation#Cable Television#Newsnation
Deadline

Fox News Tops March And First Quarter Cable Ratings; CNN Rises In Ukraine-Dominated Breaking News Month

Click here to read the full article. Fox News topped the March ratings as well as the first quarter of 2022, while CNN saw its ratings rise in the past month, dominated by coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fox News averaged 2.86 million viewers in primetime, up 19% from the same month a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 1.28 million, down 29%, and CNN averaged 1.22 million, up 1%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 529,000, up 41%, while CNN posted 366,000, up 25%, and MSNBC was at 183,000, down 23%. The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox...
ECONOMY
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
Fox News

Rachel Maddow announces she's rolling back MSNBC show, will host only Monday nights starting in May

MSNBC star Rachel Maddow returned from her lengthy hiatus to announce that she will officially be rolling back her on-air presence. Following numerous reports that she was looking to scale back from hosting "The Rachel Maddow Show" every weeknight, Maddow confirmed it Monday night, telling viewers she will be hosting Monday through Thursday during the rest of April but then only host on Monday nights beginning in May.
CELEBRITIES
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy