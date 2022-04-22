ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

5 more arrested in sex trafficking investigation involving 15-year-old Texas girl found in Oklahoma City

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – At least eight people have been arrested in a sex trafficking scheme involving a missing Texas teen found safe in Oklahoma City.

It was April 8 when the 15-year-old girl was seen leaving a Dallas Mavericks basketball game with men.

On April 14, Oklahoma City Police Department’s Vice Unit received tips from the Texas Counter-Trafficking Initiative that the teen was trafficked for sex purposes in Oklahoma City.

The 15-year-old’s nude photos were posted on a website known for prostitution on April 14.

Court documents reveal sex trafficking scheme in OKC involving 15-year-old Texas girl

Police stated Karen Gonzales, Sarah Hayes, and Kenneth Nelson were all involved .

All three were arrested shortly after the child was found and recovered safely.

  • Kenneth Nelson (Human Trafficking / Distribution of Child Porn)
  • Sarah Hayes (Human Trafficking / Distribution of Child Porn)
  • Karen Gonzales (Human Trafficking / Distribution of Child Porn)

“A number of these people played a role in getting this girl trafficked for sex, whether it was taking pictures as one of them did or simply placing ads as another one did,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Now, five more people have been arrested for the girl’s disappearance.

  • Saniya Alexander (Felony Warrant)
  • Melissa Wheeler (Robbery Warrant)
  • Chevaun Gibson (Offering to Engage – Prostitution)
  • Thalia Gibson (Felony Warrant)
  • Steven Hill (Rape II)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtWOO_0fHOf00700
Top row, from left to right: Steven Hill, Karen Gonzales, Sarah Hayes, Thalia Gibson
Bottom row, from left to right: Shaniya Alexander, Chevaun Gibson, Melissa Wheeler, Kenneth Nelson
Court documents revealed the teen was in the company of one of the suspects, convicted sexual predator Kenneth Nelson, and he was in a hotel with the victim the same day her naked pictures were posted online.  Police also stated Nelson used an Oklahoma Identification Card with someone else’s name to purchase hotel rooms. That person is real and lives in Oklahoma.

“This girl is a juvenile, and she was in the company of sex traffickers,’ said Knight. “And that raises red flags and alarms in our minds.”

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KFOR, Karen Gonzales was the person taking pictures of the teen undressed and posting them online.

She was taken into custody in the 800 block of South Macarthur Blvd on April 15.

Court documents also stated that Sarah Hayes admitted to police that she was present when the photos were taken and later used them for the online ads.

It’s still unclear how the other five suspects are involved.

“There were several people involved with not only this girl, but others,” said Knight. “But we did everything we could to find this girl.”

KTSM

Toddler struck, killed by truck at Las Cruces park parking lot

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officials say a toddler was struck at the Veterans Memorial Park Sunday afternoon and died at the scene. An LCPD spokesperson told KTSM the call of a child being struck at the park came in at 5:42 p.m. According to preliminary investigation, LCPD spokesperson said, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRMG

Oklahoma woman arrested in 28-year-old California cold case

SAN CARLOS, Calif. — 61-year-old Rayna Hoffman-Ramos was arrested in Washington County in connection to a 28-year-old cold case in California. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said that on April 26, 1993, Shun Ming Tang was murdered in what was believed to be a robbery gone wrong at the Devonshire Little Store.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
9NEWS

DPD conducting homicide investigation after 17-year-old girl found dead

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is conducting a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old girl was found dead in an alley on North Quebec Street on Saturday. DPD said they received a call around 12:36 p.m. on Saturday about a female down on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street with unknown circumstances.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Power 95.9

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
