US-Grenada World Cup warmup to be played in Austin, Texas

By associatedpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play its June 10 World Cup warmup match against 170th-ranked Grenada at Q2 Stadium...

Tennis World Usa

Texas, horrible record of 135: it's 63 over par

"When the sage points to the moon, the fool looks at the finger." There is no better proverb to tell this golf story. A beautiful story despite the numbers being merciless. In Texas, in a pre-qualifying match to play on the PGA Tour, a professional closed the 18 holes in 135 shots, or 63 over par.
Jacksonville's Kaitlyn Schroeder, Bailey Shoemaker of Dade City reach U.S. Women's Four-Ball semifinals

Kaitlyn Schroeder of Jacksonville has advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Women's Four-Ball with partner Bailey Shoemaker of Dade City. The duo won two matches by 3 and 2 scores on Saturday at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. They won their opening match on Friday by the same score after tying for 12th in the stroke-play qualifier on Friday with rounds of 5-under-par 69-70--139.
No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
UT women's golf, tennis teams both score Big 12 championship titles

AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday was a big day for women athletes at the University of Texas at Austin!. Both the Women's Golf and Women's Tennis teams claimed Big 12 titles on Sunday. According to the university, for the fourth time in the last five Big 12 Championships, the No....
