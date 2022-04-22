Video: Mystified Man in Texas Reports Multiple Sightings of Eerie Orb in Night Sky

By Tim Binnall

A man in Texas claims to have witnessed an eerie orange orb hovering in the night sky on multiple occasions over the past few months and recently caught the peculiar aerial anomaly on film. According to a local media report , Sal Sanchez first caught sight of the strange UFO back in January while standing outside of his home in the Austin suburb of Kyle. "I just walked out and saw this strange light in the sky," he recalled, "I was looking around at all the planes in the air like, 'is anybody seeing this?’'" While it is uncertain if there were any other witnesses at that moment, the incident at the start of the year was just the beginning of a series of sightings for Sanchez.

Over the last few months, the orange oddity which he likened to a fireball has appeared in the sky outside his home several more times with, on at least one occasion, the man's daughter and neighbor also spotted the puzzling UFO. The ongoing case seems to have culminated, for now, with what Sanchez described as a "light show like you wouldn't believe." While the witness did not capture that particular event on film, he has managed to record some of the instance wherein the orb has made an appearance. As for what it might be, Sanchez was skeptical of the possibility that the UFO is a drone due to his observation that it flies fairly low to the ground, yet does not appear to make any noise.

Enlisted by a local TV station to examine the footage, Texas UFO researcher Jane Kyle indicated that her initial response to seeing the video is that Sanchez had filmed a lantern. However, she eventually concluded that "it is definitely not" and noted hat "the light is solid the whole time and it looks to be moving intentionally." That said, she left open the possibility that the oddity may have been a drone, while Sanchez simply mused "if it is something that is not of this world, why here in Kyle?" To that end, what's your take on the man's video and his intriguing series of sightings? Share your thoughts with us at the C2C Facebook page.