Kansas City, MO

Chiefs optimistic in long-term deal for LT Orlando Brown Jr

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to resume discussions on a long-term contract with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., whom they placed the franchise tag on earlier this offseason, following next week’s NFL draft.

During his annual pre-draft availability Friday, general manager Brett Veach said both sides had basically agreed to shelve the negotiations until later in the offseason. That means for now, Brown is due to play next season on a one-year contract worth $16,662,000, which represents the average of the top five salaries at his position.

“There’s no rush on either side,” said Veach, who has handed out big-money deals to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones the past couple of years. “On one end, a player likes to take his time to assess the current and future markets, and on the other side, our team is going through the draft process right now.”

The Chiefs have two picks apiece in each of the first four rounds of the draft, and they have 12 in all.

What also complicates matters in Brown’s case is that he had planned to represent himself in negotiations, rather than hire an agent. It’s a decision Veach seemed to think could be reconsidered before a deal is hammered out.

The Chiefs paid handsomely to acquire the three-time Pro Bowl left tackle prior to last year’s draft, sending their first-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2021 and their fifth-rounder this season to Baltimore. The Chiefs also got a second-round pick last year and a sixth-rounder in this year’s draft in the trade.

In other words, they paid too step of a price to let Brown go after just two seasons in Kansas City.

“He’s a really smart guy. He’ll make a great decision,” Veach said. “Whoever he wants to hire to represent himself, we’ll be more than happy to sit down and discuss an extension with him.”

In other news, Veach said right tackle Lucas Niang had an MRI this week to judge how his recovery is coming after surgery for a torn patellar tendon. The injury could have kept Niang out for the entire 2022 season, but Veach said trainer Rick Burkholder was excited by the progress and that Niang could be available early in the season.

“I think that him by the end of training camp is something that could happen,” Veach said. “He’s definitely on target.”

The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
Financial World

Chiefs address Orlando Brown future, contract situation

The Kansas City Chiefs are in no rush to negotiate a long-term deal with Orlando Brown but they have made it clear they want him to be their long-term answer at the left tackle spot. Brown was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason but Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has expressed desire to negotiate a long-term deal with the left tackle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Rumor

Green Bay Packers fans have been hoping for a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially following the loss of Davante Adams this offseason. However, the latest NFL Draft rumors suggest the Packers could be looking at another offensive position in the first round. “Sources tell...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel’s stern message to 49ers on contract offer

It’s been a wild offseason for the San Francisco 49ers so far. The franchise is hopeful to have Trey Lance take over as the starting quarterback, but Jimmy Garoppolo still remains on the roster. Meanwhile, there has been non-stop drama regarding Deebo Samuel. The superstar receiver is in talks for a new contract extension, but trade rumors continue to expand for now.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
