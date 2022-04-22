ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Green Corps volunteers clean up Blackstone River Bikeway on Earth Day

By Meghan Parsons
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. - A crew of about 30 volunteers with the Worcester Green Corps spread out along the Blackstone River Bikeway on Friday to fill trash bags with litter others left behind. “Water bottles and mostly plastic bags,”...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Volunteers help Southwest Detroit coalition clean up littered whippet canisters

DETROIT – Community leaders, organizations and volunteers gathered on Saturday to clear whippet canisters from the streets of Southwest Detroit. The Southwest Detroit Whippet Wipeout Campaign Coalition joined forces with other community organizations, businesses, leaders and allies to dispose of littered canisters in an effort to help clean up the neighborhood and address the rise in nitrous oxide, or whippets, abuse.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Austin

Volunteers work to clean up damage caused by tornado in Elgin

Volunteers gathered in Elgin Sunday for a neighborhood workday, cleaning up debris left behind after a tornado Monday significantly damaged homes. Amber Monaghan, who hosted the event, told CBS Austin they worked between three properties on Balch Road. She said they had a great turnout and got lots of work done.
ELGIN, TX
Atlantic City Press

Hamilton Green Team cleans up preserve, collects trash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team sponsored two events Saturday. Team members were at the public works facility on Atlantic Avenue to collect items such as rigid plastics, single-use plastic bags, crayons, batteries and electronics. A shredding vehicle also was available for residents to have documents shredded and disposed of.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteer Groups Come Together To Clean Up Emerald View Park

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local groups climbed up and down the slopes of Mount Washington on Saturday to help clean Emerald View Park. It was the 29th annual clean-up event hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Explorer’s Club of Pittsburgh. The experienced rock climbers and mountaineers rappelled up and down the mount, removing litter and other scattered trash. “As beautiful as the city of Pittsburgh is, we want to keep it that way, so we’re doing our small part to help out and keep Pittsburgh clean,” said Michelle Bothun, the acting safety officer. Volunteers cleaned everything from trash to even electric scooters that had been thrown over the hill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blackstone, MA
Worcester, MA
Society
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
WJHG-TV

Volunteers pick up close to a ton of trash at beach clean up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keep PCB Beautiful held its annual 27-mile “Great American Be A Hero” beach cleanup Saturday morning. “We’re raising a new generation, so we want to instill those mannerisms in them with cleaning up after themselves and picking up their trash,” Keep PCB Beautiful volunteer coordinator Mary Atchinson said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOLF

Pick Up PA Volunteers Clean Up Highway

HANOVER TOWNSHIP (LUZERNE COUNTY) - Volunteers came out today to clean up a portion of State Route 29 in Hanover Township. The event was part of the Pick Up PA campaign, sponsored by Keep PA Beautiful, PennDOT, and PA Department of Environmental Protection, which are working to clean up Pennsylvania.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Earth Day#The Worcester Green Corps
WSMV

Hundreds of people volunteer in TDOT clean up

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Volunteers worked today to pick up trash across Sumner county. It’s part of TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign. Hundreds of volunteers cleaned up along roadways and riverbanks. TDOT says there are over one hundred million pieces of litter around the state that need to pick up.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Travel + Leisure

10 Charming Small Towns to Visit Along the Appalachian Trail

There are a lot of small towns in America to love, and if you're planning to hike the Appalachian Trail, you'll soon get a front-row seat to some of the best. Hopping on and off the trail to visit a few of these quaint communities can add time to your expedition, but trust us, it will make the trip all the more worthwhile. Keep reading to discover 10 of our favorite small towns along the 2,190-mile trail, perfect for both "thru-hikers" or those just visiting the AT for a day hike.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Enterprise

Homeless shelter plans to move out of downtown Brockton, build this $18M campus

BROCKTON – Father Bill's & MainSpring homeless shelter plans to relocate out of downtown Brockton, upgrading to a new facility with a new model of addressing homelessness. The new facility, which would be located at 124 Manley St. next to the Brockton VA Medical Center, would help shift the focus toward preventing homelessness in addition to providing emergency shelter,...
BROCKTON, MA
Bangor Daily News

The 1st apartment bidding wars come to southern Maine

Kyle Brunelle felt relieved that he and his girlfriend had finally found an apartment they liked in Portland. They leapt at the one-bedroom subleased apartment at $1,400 per month in the heart of the city, a rare find in a tight housing market where a listing may draw a dozen or more applicants with solid credit and rental histories.
MassLive.com

Pet Project: These cats, dogs, rats, guinea pigs and hamsters are available for adoption at shelters in Massachusetts on April 24

Through Pet Project MassLive showcases pets available for adoption at shelters at rescue organizations across Massachusetts. With the participation of the shelters listed below, many animals should be able to find a permanent home. Pets are adopted daily so please contact the shelter directly if you are interested in an animal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy