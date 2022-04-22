Worcester Green Corps volunteers clean up Blackstone River Bikeway on Earth Day

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local groups climbed up and down the slopes of Mount Washington on Saturday to help clean Emerald View Park. It was the 29th annual clean-up event hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Explorer’s Club of Pittsburgh. The experienced rock climbers and mountaineers rappelled up and down the mount, removing litter and other scattered trash. “As beautiful as the city of Pittsburgh is, we want to keep it that way, so we’re doing our small part to help out and keep Pittsburgh clean,” said Michelle Bothun, the acting safety officer. Volunteers cleaned everything from trash to even electric scooters that had been thrown over the hill.

