Rare Purple Mushroom Found In Arizona For The First Time

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A beautiful dark purple mushroom has been found in Arizona for the very first time, reported AZ Central .

A senior at the University of Arizona was foraging with some friends in the Santa Catalina Mountains when she discovered the small purple mushroom under a log.

The student, Caitlin Dowd , later found that no one had ever seen this mushroom in Arizona before. At least, no one had ever submitted it to a DNA sequence database. Dowd found that the mushroom appeared to be an Entoloma occidentale variety metallicum.

Betsy Arnold , the curator of the Robert L. Gilbertson Mycological Herbarium at the University of Arizona and professor in the School of Plant Science, said, "It's a super beautiful purple mushroom. It's as beautiful as, like, a delicate wildflower."

According to a species fact sheet, this kind of mushroom is rare. The fact sheet reads, "Entoloma occidentale is rare. It belongs to a group of colorful fungi that are often picked up but are seldom properly identified."

Dowd's discovery is now helping scientists to better understand the species. Arnold said, "Who knows; this may end up being multiple species int he future, once people do more work."

Check out the beautiful mushroom below:

A rare dark purple mushroom has been documented in Arizona for the first time.

Posted by azcentral on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

