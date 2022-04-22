ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN+ shuts down after barely a month in business

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Less than a month after it launched, CNN’s new streaming...

Axios

Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down CNN+

Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly-combined company that includes CNN parent WarnerMedia and Discovery, is shutting down CNN+, sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. The subscription streaming service will cease operations on April 30. Why it matters: CNN+ launched just a few weeks ago with a $300 million investment. It's...
Fox News

MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC all avoid covering the demise of CNN+

None of the liberal networks drew any attention to the dramatic implosion of CNN+, which debuted just weeks ago. Warner Bros. Discovery shocked the media landscape on Thursday by announcing it is pulling the plug on CNN's streaming service following reports of a disappointing launch. CNN+ is the first major...
Decider.com

Hulu’s ‘Captive Audience’ May Be the Craziest True Crime Documentary of the Year

There are twisty true crime stories, and then there’s Captive Audience. Hulu’s latest true crime docuseries isn’t just an intimate deep dive into how one family’s darkest moments became national news. It’s also a true story that has so many unexpected twists that it will leave you with your jaw on the floor. In 1972, Steven Stayner was kidnapped at the age of seven. That kidnapping is the first detail in a story that would come to involve Stayner’s heroic return to his family, an Emmy-nominated miniseries, and a serial killer. If you’re the type of person who likes to know...
Vice

Bleach Peddler Kerri Rivera Appears to Be Back to Peddling Bleach After Police Raid

In July 2021, police in Bremerhaven, Germany raided the home of Kerri Rivera, a faux health expert whose lifelong passion is shilling chlorine dioxide, a dangerous fake treatment that she’s marketed as a cure for autism, COVID and other serious illnesses. (In reality, chlorine dioxide, which is also sometimes referred to by the name Miracle Mineral Solution, is a powerful bleaching agent that the FDA says can cause “serious and potentially life-threatening side effects” when ingested.) Rivera, whom one might have surmised to be spooked or chastened, dropped out of sight following the raid until earlier this month, when she returned to Telegram and once again began peddling bleach.
EW.com

CNN+ shuts down even faster than Quibi did

A new record has been set in the streaming wars. Now that CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, has merged with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery, the new management team of the cable news giant has officially axed the streaming platform CNN+, just a few weeks after it launched. The news was first reported by Variety and then confirmed by CNN itself.
Primetimer

CNN+, which launched three weeks ago, to shut down

Incoming CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who assumes his new role on May 2, sent a memo for “an important meeting” to be held at noon ET today at which he is expected to announce that CNN+ will shut down on April 30, one month and one day after its March 29 launch. "Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to shut down CNN+, the ballyhooed streaming service that had been intended to bring CNN into the digital future, just weeks after its splashy debut," reports The New York Times, based on two sources. CNN had lured big names like Chris Wallace and Kasie Hunt to CNN+ with their own shows. "But the service’s fortunes changed abruptly after CNN’s former parent, WarnerMedia — owner of the prestige TV powerhouse HBO and the storied Warner Bros. film studio — completed its merger with Discovery, home to reality TV hits like 90 Day Fiancé and the home-improvement gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines," reports The Times. "Since the merger closed earlier this month, doubts have swirled over the future of CNN+, which was promoted to CNN employees and subscribers as the future of the network." Meanwhile, a CNN insider tells Mediaite that CNN+ "had tons of potential” but “there were certainly some questionable programming decisions," adding: "A lot of young talented people gave up good jobs to go there. That’s the really sad part.” UPDATE: In a memo to CNN staff, new CNN boss Chris Licht wrote: “While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN,” Licht wrote. “It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader.” Meanwhile, CNN+ customers will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees.
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
IndieWire

CNN+ and Netflix Would Like Streamers to Know That the Honeymoon Is Over

Click here to read the full article. Move over Quibi, the entertainment industry has a new poster child for epic streaming fails. Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Thursday that it will be minus CNN+ next week, shuttering 2022’s most confusing SVOD play a mere 32 days after its launch. The quick curtain proves David Zaslav is eager to sunset anything that fails to deliver on his goal of turning his newly combined business into “the best media company in the world.” CNN+ will become another weird footnote under the WarnerMedia leadership tenure of Jason Kilar. Far from Atlanta, you can hear the...
protocol.com

The demise of CNN+ is bad news for cable

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re exploring what the end of CNN+ means for cable TV networks and sharing suggestions for what to read, watch and play this weekend. A post-cable future looks hazy. Yesterday’s...
CBS 8

San Diego: It's a seller's market

SAN DIEGO — It's a seller's market in San Diego and it’s could be staying that way for a while according to experts. Even with interest rates on the rise, home and condo prices are likely not going to go down. "You have this many buyers and you...
protocol.com

CNN+ was always doomed

Good morning! After weeks of speculation, CNN+ is officially done just a month after launching. (Even Quibi made it to month six.) The reason? No one wants to pay for a streaming service devoted to CNN. Of course, it’s a little more complicated than that. I’m Janko Roettgers, and I just bought a smart hose faucet timer (which is useful, when it works).
