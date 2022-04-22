CNN+ shuts down after barely a month in business

Incoming CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who assumes his new role on May 2, sent a memo for “an important meeting” to be held at noon ET today at which he is expected to announce that CNN+ will shut down on April 30, one month and one day after its March 29 launch. "Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to shut down CNN+, the ballyhooed streaming service that had been intended to bring CNN into the digital future, just weeks after its splashy debut," reports The New York Times, based on two sources. CNN had lured big names like Chris Wallace and Kasie Hunt to CNN+ with their own shows. "But the service’s fortunes changed abruptly after CNN’s former parent, WarnerMedia — owner of the prestige TV powerhouse HBO and the storied Warner Bros. film studio — completed its merger with Discovery, home to reality TV hits like 90 Day Fiancé and the home-improvement gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines," reports The Times. "Since the merger closed earlier this month, doubts have swirled over the future of CNN+, which was promoted to CNN employees and subscribers as the future of the network." Meanwhile, a CNN insider tells Mediaite that CNN+ "had tons of potential” but “there were certainly some questionable programming decisions," adding: "A lot of young talented people gave up good jobs to go there. That’s the really sad part.” UPDATE: In a memo to CNN staff, new CNN boss Chris Licht wrote: “While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN,” Licht wrote. “It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader.” Meanwhile, CNN+ customers will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees.

