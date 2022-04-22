Lake Man Found Guilty of Third Degree Home Invasion in Clare County

Robert Aldrich, of Lake, has been found guilty of third degree home invasion as a habitual fourth offender in Clare County.

The Clare County Prosecutor’s Office says Aldrich entered two homes without permission, and had to forcefully be removed from one home after making threats to kill the homeowner.

When Aldrich was arrested March 28, he was on parole and police found a screwdriver on him.

Aldrich will not receive any credit for time that he has served, and his bond has been revoked. He remains in custody until his sentencing in June.