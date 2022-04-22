Crawford County Men Plead Guilty to Meth, Firearms Charges, Will Serve Up to 20 Years

Two Crawford County men are serving 25 months to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to meth and firearms charges.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says Mark and Timothy Poll both pleaded guilty to delivery and possession with intent to distribute meth on Monday. They will also serve an additional 24 months for a felony firearm charge, and will have to pay costs and fines.

The sentencing comes after a Crawford County deputy, with help from the MSP S.T.I.N.G Narcotics Team and the MSP S.A.N.E Team, executed a search warrant in April 2021, seizing over 400 grams of methamphetamine and 18 guns.

Both men were incarcerated for about 378 days before sentencing.