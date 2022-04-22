ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Weatherford College pitcher removed from team, still under investigation

By Mac Engel
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 1 day ago

The pitcher who put Weatherford College baseball on every newscast from Fort Worth to Fox to CNN has been removed from the team.

Weatherford College baseball coach Jeff Lightftoot confirmed to the Star-Telegram on Friday morning that pitcher Owen Woodward is no longer with the team.

“It was an athletic department decision,” Lightftoot said in a phone interview.

He didn’t specify ifWoodward is still enrolled at the school.

Woodward went viral for all of the wrong reasons this week.

On Wednesday, Weatherford played North Central Texas College in a doubleheader and in the sixth inning of Game 1, Lions batter Josh Phillips hit a home run off Woodward.

As Phillips rounded the bases, Woodward ran off the mound and leveled Phillips just after he touched third with a takedown that looked like it belonged more in a football game than a baseball game.

The tackle did not start a standard baseball brawl, but it did lead to a viral video that has been viewed by millions around the world.

On Thursday, the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference announced both Phillips and Woodward were suspended. Woodward was suspended four games, and Phillips two games.

Also suspended for two games were “all team members for NCTC that were in the dugout or bullpen,” and assistant coaches who stepped onto the field.

The conference also suspended four other Weatherford players and assistant coaches for two games.

The Weatherford police department said it has nothing to do with this incident.

Weatherford College chief of police Keith Bigongiari said, “This is an active criminal investigation. I hope we will have a decision whether charges will be filed next week.”

According to people who were at the game, Phillips taunted Woodward and his teammates as he rounded the bases with some choice four-letter words. It wasn’t as if Phillips tried to whisper, and it was not hard to hear what he said.

Woodward didn’t take kindly to the words, and he reacted. Lightfoot said Woodward expressed regret over the incident.

“I will say that he’s a good kid. He was a good kid on Tuesday, and he was a good on Wednesday and he’s a good kid today,” Lightfoot said. “He’s been a model teammate. He’s been a model student here. I care about him deeply.”

Since the incident, Lightfoot’s email inbox has been overflowing. He has received requests for interviews from all over the country, from TMZ to Fox News to CNN.

“It’s been ridiculous, just getting emails from people all over the country from people that just want to let me know their opinion,” he said. “It’s comical. Some lawyer in New York thinks I want to know his opinion on this issue.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weatherford, TX
College Sports
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Weatherford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Mound, TX
State
Texas State
Weatherford, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Star, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Pitcher tackles hitter after home run in wild video

A junior college baseball game in Texas was suspended on Wednesday after a pitcher tackled an opposing player who had just hit a home run off of him. North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning. As he was rounding third base, Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward sprinted toward him and violently speared him. The hit caused Phillips’ helmet to fly off his head. You can see the video below:
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weatherford College#Junior College#Cnn#The Star Telegram#Lions#Nctc Weatherford#Texas College Baseball
KRMG

Texas junior college pitcher suspended 4 games for tackling opponent who hit HR

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A Texas junior college pitcher was suspended Thursday for four games after he tackled an opposing player who hit a home run the previous day. Owen Woodward, a sophomore pitcher at Weatherford College, was suspended by the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference after he tackled Josh Phillips, who was rounding third base to give North Central Texas College a lead in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game, KHOU-TV reported.
WEATHERFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Arkansas Softball commit hits a mammoth home run

It appears that Arkansas softball will “reload” instead of “rebuild” once the elder “Bogle Bombers” hang up their cleats at the end of their collegiate careers. Kennedy Miller, an Arkansas Softball pledge for the Class of 2023 from Georgetown High School in Georgetown, Texas, showcased her power in a 9-6 win over Liberty Hill on Tuesday night by smacking a home run over the scoreboard in left field. Over the scoreboard! @withpurpose2020 @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/bpPAgeu2Sk — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) April 20, 2022 Miller committed to Arkansas early in her 11th grade year, announcing her intentions to play for head coach Courtney Diefel and the Razorbacks in September of 2021. Fayetteville here I come!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. Time to get to work!! @CoachDeifel @MattMeuchel @YoCoachYo @coachanniesmith @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/AizrXW88dX — Kennedy Miller (@kennedymiller05) September 22, 2021 According to her recruiting page on SportsRecruits.com, Miller can play first base, third base, and catcher. Her current stats are not available at the time of this post. List How did the series win over Kentucky affect Arkansas in the latest polls?
GEORGETOWN, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
86
Followers
28
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy