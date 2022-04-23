ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldo County, ME

Maine Man Dies After Contracting Rare 'POW' Virus From Tick Bite, CDC Says

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgkdH_0fHOYMa300
A Maine man died after contracting a rare tick-borne virus. Photo Credit: Pixabay/JerzyGorecki

A New England man died after becoming infected with a rare tick-borne infection, officials announced.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has confirmed a fatal case of Powassan (POW) virus infection in a Waldo County, Maine resident who developed neurologic symptoms and died while being treated in the hospital.

According to the Maine CDC, the person - whose name has not been released and was described only as being an adult - likely became infected in Maine.

They said humans can become infected with the virus through the bite of an infected deer or woodchuck tick.

Health officials said that cases of the POW virus are rare in the US, with approximately 25 cases reported each year since 2015. In Maine, 14 cases have been identified in the past 12 years.

Symptoms of the virus start one week to one month after one is bitten by a tick, officials said. People who get sick may suffer from a fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, or memory loss.

Others may experience serious neurologic problems, such as brain or spinal cord inflammation.

"Ticks are active and looking for a host to bite right now,” Maine CDC Director Nirav D. Shah said in a statement. “I urge Maine people and visitors to take steps that prevent tick bites.”

According to the CDC, "the best protection against all tick-borne diseases is to prevent tick bites,” and these strategies can be used to avoid being bitten:

  • Know what tick habitat is -- wooded and bushy areas with tall grass -- and use caution in areas where ticks may live;
  • Avoid these areas and stay in the middle of trails whenever possible;
  • Use an EPA-approved repellent on skin. Use Permethrin on clothing for added protection;
  • Perform tick checks every day, and especially after leaving tick habitat and after returning home. Bathe or shower after coming inside to wash crawling ticks off your body. Also examine clothing, gear, and pets;
  • Ask a veterinarian about tick bite prevention for cats and dogs.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldo County, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
County
Waldo County, ME
Local
Maine Government
Waldo County, ME
Health
Ars Technica

CDC raises alarm of mysterious hepatitis cases in kids; 2 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a health alert Thursday notifying clinicians of a US-based cluster of unexplained cases of liver inflammation in young children, which appear to be part of a puzzling international outbreak that now spans at least 10 countries and two US states. Further Reading.
WPFO

COVID transmission now considered high in Aroostook County

PORTLAND (WGME) – COVID cases in some parts of Maine are going up as the number of COVID-positive patients in Maine hospitals continues to hover around 100. There are 103 people in Maine's hospitals who are COVID-positive. That's down four from Thursday, but the number hasn't really changed over...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ticks#Cats And Dogs#The Maine Cdc
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Voice

FDA Investigating Claims That People Are Getting Sick From Popular Cereal

The United States Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports from consumers who say they got sick after eating Lucky Charms. The website IWasPoisoned.com reported that food poisoning reports stemming from the popular General Mills cereal brand began trending on its website beginning in late 2021, and it has received hundreds of reports of people saying they fell sick after eating the product.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
259K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy