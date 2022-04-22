West Fork HS welcomes new coaches!

Owen Woodward, a junior college pitcher who went viral earlier this week after tackling an opposing player while he rounded the bases, has been kicked off his team. Weatherford College head coach Jeff Lightfoot confirmed in a statement that Woodward had gotten the boot. In addition to being kicked off...
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor HOOVER — The Moody High School softball team, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, came back to defeat the No. 1 team in Class 4A, Curry, at the Hoover Classic on Friday, April 22. Ryleigh Hodges gave up six runs on five hits, but did enough to get the win […]
LUFKIN — Sam Flores had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning and Bebo Hinojosa turned away one final threat on the mound to lift the Lufkin Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in non-district baseball action at Lufkin High School Saturday afternoon.
The No. 6 ranked Como-Pickton Lady Eagles finished their season strong Thursday, with a 10-0 win over Rivercrest. Thursday was not only their final regular season game of the year, but also Senior Night for the Lady Eagles. Seniors Jordyn Mahoney, Annie Franklin, Alyssa Corona, Marrisa Corona and Kara Tift were all honored before the game.
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders placed ninth in the Class 6A Region II Golf Tournament held last week at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco. The Lady Raiders carded a 713 (359-354). Carly Ogletree led Tyler Legacy with a 162 (84-78). She tied for 20th in a regional that is considered perhaps the top tourney in the state.
KLEIN COLLINS HAD A STRONG SEASON ON THE COURT ON BOTH THE BOYS AND THE GIRLS SIDES. The Tiger boys (19-14) shared the District 15-6A championship with Klein High (18-13), each finishing 9-3 in district play. The Bearkats fell to Langham Creek in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. The Tigers fell to Westfield in the Area round.
On Friday and Saturday, the Coffee County softball team hosted the Coffee County Classic softball classic. The Lady Raiders and Tullahoma participated. On Friday, Coffee County was down 4-1 to possibility the best team in the state, Baylor from Chattanooga. In the 6th inning, the last inning before the 1...
The Brook Hill School fishing team has qualified two squads for the Texas High School Bass Associations State Championships. Qualifying for the state tournament are the teams of Gage Franklin-Tanner French and Drew Lake-Zack Rhea. The state tournament is scheduled for May 14-15 at Lake Belton. Franklin and French, who...
BROWNSBORO — Alston Williams allowed only three hits and Lane Epperson had three hits and four RBIs as the Brownboro Bears defeated the Wills Point Tigers 15-0 on Friday in a District 14-4A baseball game. Williams tossed five innings, striking out five and not issuing a walk. Epperson had...
