ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Three Takeaways From Duke Tobin's Pre-Draft News Conference

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals haven't taken a cornerback in the first round since 2016. They've only drafted on cornerback (Jordan Brown, 2019 7th round) in the Zac Taylor era. That's going to change next week. "I think anybody can look at our roster and see that we need some more guys...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Rumor

Green Bay Packers fans have been hoping for a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially following the loss of Davante Adams this offseason. However, the latest NFL Draft rumors suggest the Packers could be looking at another offensive position in the first round. “Sources tell...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Tobin
Person
Zac Taylor
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Mock Draft: It’s Draft Week

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. At this point, Hutchinson to the Jaguars feels like a no-brainer. A dominant force at Michigan with 14 sacks and 34 pass rush wins (per PFF), Hutchinson clearly showed that he is the deserving favorite to be the first player and pass rusher taken in the draft. Standing at 6’6” 268 pounds, Hutchison is thought of as the safe pick with a higher ceiling, but less athletic upside than Walker or Thibodeaux. Hutchison ran a 6.73 second 3-cone (99th percentile), showing his elite movement ability and bend for a man of his size. Expect Hutchison to come in right away and flourish alongside Josh Allen. There is no reason the recent first-round pick of K’Lavon Chaisson should halt this selection.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reveal The Latest With Rob Gronkowski Decision

No news may still be good news when it comes to Rob Gronkowski and his NFL future. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media on Sunday that Gronkowski’s status with the team is still to be determined. “It’s up in the air right now, but...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Pre Draft News Conference
The Spun

Look: Bad Sportsmanship Displayed In USFL Game Sunday

A strange play occurred during Sunday’s USFL contest between the Tampa Bay Bandits and New Orleans Breakers. Defensive back Antonio Reed knocked down an opposing player attempting to block. Rather than immediately diverting his attention to the play, Reed momentarily sat on the player’s head. There’s little precedent...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Makes Bold Statement About Packers’ WR Sammy Watkins

After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers are left with a huge void atop their wide receiver depth chart. There has been a ton of speculation about what the Packers will do at the position in the coming weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Draft: Travon Walker now the betting favorite to go first

The NFL Draft betting market has been fluctuating since the end of the Super Bowl, with the latest move coming in the market for the top overall pick. Travon Walker, defensive end from Georgia, is now the favorite to go first to Jacksonville, at -150 on DraftKings. There had been...
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft roundup: First-round pick expectations for Patriots

The New England Patriots have the No. 21 pick in the first round, and most experts are predicting head coach Bill Belichick will choose to bolster a defense that was destroyed by Josh Allen's high-powered Buffalo Bills offense in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Patriots defense...
NFL
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Matthew Freedman’s Version 6 (Week of the Draft)

It’s the week of the 2022 NFL Draft, so I’m updating my mock. Here are my previous mocks. Over the past three years, I’m the No. 3 mocker in the FantasyPros Accuracy Contest. (I’ve manually gone through and added up all the points earned, as I have nothing better to do with my time.) Obsessing about Round 1 is what I do.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy