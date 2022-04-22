ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!

 2 days ago

Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Joey Schammel of the Austin Packers boys’ tennis team!. Schammel, who is one of only two seniors for the Packers has led the...

AM 1390 KRFO

Randolph Softball Wins Two Games in Rochester Tournament

The defending Class A State Champion Randolph Rockets defeated Cannon Falls and Maranatha Christian Academy in Rochester Saturday. They fell to St. Anthony Village. The Rockets wins were 4-0 over Cannon Falls, 7-2 over Maranatha. St. Anthony Village dominated 7-1. In the Cannon Falls game Carter Raymond threw a shutout...
ROCHESTER, MN
WSAW

SPASH hires Matt Pohlkamp as new boys hockey head coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Matt Pohlkamp has been named as the new boys hockey head coach at SPASH. The hiring was announced in a release from the Stevens Point School District on Friday afternoon. “We are fortunate to have Matt ready and willing to lead this program,” said incoming SPASH...
STEVENS POINT, WI
KEYC

Cougars split doubleheader against Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2-3 Mankato East softball team ended it’s Saturday doubleheader even with Winona, last season’s Class AAA state runners up. The Cougars were victorious in game one as freshman Kylinn Stangl hit a two-run walk off home run to claim the 3-2 victory. The momentum shifted in game two, when the Winhawks rolled to an 8-1 win.
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Falcons Baseball Home Opener Ends in Tough Loss

Saturday, April 23. 2022 the Faribault Falcons baseball team had their home opener. It ended in a 8-6 loss to the Red Wing Wingers. This spring has been anything but ideal for those involved in high school sports. The Falcons have had trouble with pitchers throwing strikes. Senior left-handed pitcher...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Joe Mauer, Larry McKenzie Among 2022 MSHSL Hall Of Fame Inductees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League held its hall of fame ceremony Sunday, honoring 13 inductees — headlined by a name every Minnesotan knows. “You know, it’s a very rich tradition of athletes that have come out of the state of Minnesota, and happy to join that group,” said former Twins star Joe Mauer. Mauer’s high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, where he excelled in three sports, is well documented. “Great mentors and role models ahead of me kind of just saying, ‘Hey, every once in a while you should just take a step back and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Sunday, April 24th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A doubleheader in Menomonie between WIAC rivals, UW-Stout and UW-La Crosse baseball. The Eagles look to break a seven game losing streak. Plus, a score report from UW-Stevens Point and UW-Eau Claire baseball.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau West baseball rallies past Marshfield

WAUSAU – Wausau West overcame a five-run deficit to defeat Marshfield 13-9 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at West High School. Marshfield led 8-3 after scoring five times in the top of the second inning and three more in the third before the Warriors mounted a comeback.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest girls soccer shuts out Merrill

MERRILL – The D.C. Everest girls soccer team improved to 3-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a 9-0 rout of Merrill on Thursday at Merrill High School. Jenna Baumann had five goals, all in the first half, to pace the Evergreens (3-2 overall). Jenna Check, Annie Klabacha, Lovey...
MERRILL, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee turns match into meet against Brookfield Academy

PEWAUKEE — The WIAA might want to look into the fact Pewaukee High School has two varsity track and field teams. The thing is, the Pirates disguises one of those teams as a soccer team. That Pirates girls “soccer team” ran all over the Division 4 defending state champ...
PEWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

UWSP baseball sweeps doubleheader with UW-Eau Claire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point baseball swept a doubleheader with UW-Eau Claire on Saturday to maintain a share of first place in the WIAC. The Pointers were able to control the Blugolds in game one, with Payton Nelson’s RBI single Anthony Tomczak’ infield RBI single part of a two-run sixth inning. Sidney Ferry locked down the final frame to secure the 5-2 win.
STEVENS POINT, WI

