ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bill Murray Accused of ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ on ‘Being Mortal’ Set

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMONS_0fHOQm3900

Actor Bill Murray is facing a major complaint.

Production on Murray’s movie “Being Mortal” has been halted after allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against the legendary actor.

Searchlight Pictures confirmed that "production was suspended" in a statement obtained by "Extra."

In a statement to the cast and crew, Searchlight Pictures said, “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project.”

"Extra" has reached out to Murray, but has yet to hear back.

Deadline reports that director Aziz Ansari and Murray’s co-star Seth Rogen are not part of the complaint that was filed.

Principle photography on the film began almost a month ago.

Murray has had issues on set before.

Last year, Lucy Liu opened up about their beef on the set of “Charlie’s Angels.”

According to Liu, Murray made “inexcusable and unacceptable” comments to her while they were working on the film.

She told The Los Angeles Times’ “Asian Enough” podcast, “As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on. I was, like, ‘Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.'”

“I say, ‘I’m so sorry, are you talking to me?’ And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication,” she elaborated. “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it.”

She stressed, “So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have. I’m not going to sit there and be attacked… I don’t want to be that person that is not going to speak up for myself and stand by the only thing that I have, which is my dignity and self-respect.”

Lucy’s co-star Drew Barrymore recently discussed the incident, saying, “What really happened was Bill was just in a — you know, comedians can be a little dark sometimes — and he just came in in a bad mood.”

In 2009, Murray shared his side of the story, telling The Times of London, “Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me… When our relationship is professional, and you’re not getting that done, forget it.”

At that time, “Charlie’s Angel” director McG also claimed that Murray headbutted him. He told the Guardian, “Square in the head. An inch later and my nose would have been obliterated.”

Murray denied McG’s allegation, telling The Times of London, “That’s bullsh*t! That’s complete crap! I don’t know why he made that story up. He has a very active imagination.”

In 2019, Murray’s “What About Bob?” co-star Richard Dreyfuss claimed that Murray threw an ashtray at his face on set. He told Yahoo!, “I didn't talk about it for years… Bill just got drunk at dinner. He was an Irish drunken bully, is what he was… He came back from dinner (one night) and I said, 'Read this (script tweak), I think it's really funny.' And he put his face next to me, nose-to-nose. And he screamed at the top of his lungs, 'Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!'"

He went on, “There was no time to react because he leaned back and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face from [only a couple feet away]. And it weighed about three-quarters of a pound. And he missed me. He tried to hit me. I got up and left.”

Murray never addressed Dreyfuss’ claims.

“What About Bob?” director Laura Ziskin also got into it with Murray, who she said threw her into a lake. While she called it a “playful” toss, she told The Los Angeles Times in 2003, “Bill… threatened to throw me across the parking lot and then broke my sunglasses and threw them across the parking lot.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Alleged complaint over Bill Murray’s behaviour leads to suspended production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut

Production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, has reportedly been suspended due to an alleged complaint regarding its star Bill Murray.According to Deadline, the complaint is for “inappropriate behaviour” and was made last week. Production had already been halted for three days after the initial complaint. The decision to fully suspend production was shared with cast and crew on Wednesday night in a letter.“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the letter, reported Vanity Fair. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at...
MOVIES
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Richard Dreyfuss
Person
Laura Ziskin
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Mcg
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Bill Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Being Mortal#Film Star#Searchlight Pictures#The Los Angeles Times
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
extratv

Al Pacino & Noor Alfallah Spark Dating Rumors

Al Pacino has everyone talking about his love life!. Over the weekend, Al, 81, was spotted having dinner with Noor Alfallah, 28, at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California. They were seen hopping into the same car after having dinner. It looks like the two were joined for dinner by Jason...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

NCIS Just Added A New Character To Give More Backstory For Gary Cole's Agent Parker

Although Mark Harmon’s name is still shown in the NCIS Season 19 credits, he hasn’t appeared on the hit CBS series since the episode “Great Wide Open.” Following Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ departure from a life of law enforcement, Gary Cole’s Alden Parker took over as team leader, and viewers have picked up bits and pieces about both his pre-NCIS life and what he’s like outside of the workplace. Now word’s come in that another key corner of Parker’s backstory is being opened up, as his ex-wife is being introduced.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Searchlight Suspends Production On Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ After Mystery Complaint

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None“) and the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures recently teamed up for a new medical drama called “Being Mortal” that would be Anzari’s feature film directorial debut. The cast includes himself alongside fellow comedy veterans Bill Murray (“Lost In Translation“) and Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy“), however, an issue has been raised behind the scenes, leading to filming being shut down by the studio.
MOVIES
Mashed

Jerry Seinfeld Swears His Favorite Candy Isn't A Joke

Comedian, actor, and writer Jerry Seinfeld is best known for starring in "Seinfeld," the '90s sitcom detailing the life experiences and blunders of four friends living in New York City. In addition to his mega-successful standup comedy and TV acting career, Seinfeld also lent his instantly recognizable voice to the 2007 animated film "Bee Movie," which he also wrote and produced.
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Report: Complaint Against Bill Murray Shuts Down Production on New Movie

When news broke earlier this week that production had been suspended on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal, there was no definitive reason given for the pause in shooting. Reports indicated the delays weren’t caused by Covid or some other illness, but they didn’t fully indicate what they were caused by beyond some kind of “complaint.”
MOVIES
extratv

extratv

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy