ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Sean Penn & Leila George Finalize Divorce

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erJFy_0fHOQiWF00

Six months after Sean Penn’s wife Leila George filed to end their marriage, their divorce has been finalized.

A judge signed off on the divorce on Friday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Earlier this month, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted walking their dogs in Hollywood.

Sean recently professed his love for Leila and took the blame for things going wrong in the marriage.

He told “Hollywood Authentic,” “There’s a woman who I’m so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f**ked up the marriage.”

He pointed out, “We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy.”

While Penn claims he didn’t cheat, he revealed that his dependence on alcohol and Ambien didn’t help their relationship. He said, “[I] allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o’clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing,”

Acknowledging their 31-year age gap, Penn added, “As it turns out — this is going to shock you — beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who get married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don’t actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night’s sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since 4, watching all of the crap that’s going on in the world and has decided that 10:30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, ‘Good morning, honey. I’m going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this s**t.”

Though they split, Penn said he is making changes in his life and trying to win back George’s heart. He noted, “Now, when I wash the dishes, I don’t answer my phone. If I’m with my wife for a day, I don’t have my phone on, even though I’m juggling a lot of things. I don’t juggle them better by taking more calls. I can have my phone off and not watch the news for 12 hours now.”

The pair got married in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before it was widely known the two had wed, Irena Medavoy, wife of producer Mike Medavoy, seemed to let the cat out of the bag on Instagram when she wrote, "We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you. We are over the moon to find your soulmate true partner. You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's #marriage."

Days after their wedding, Penn confirmed it during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” He shared, “We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

George is the daughter of “Hawkeye” actor Vincent D'Onofrio.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Julia Roberts on the Moment Sean Penn Had Her ‘Laughing So Hard’ Filming ‘Gaslit’

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn hit the red carpet together for the premiere of their new series “Gaslit,” where they spoke with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman. The A-list stars are close friends but never worked together before “Gaslit.” Now, they are joining forces to play Attorney General John Mitchell and his wife Martha Mitchell, the Watergate whistleblower who was made to look delusional.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Leila George
Person
Seth Meyers
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Tmz
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jason Momoa Replaces Wedding Ring On Solo Oscars Outing As Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

Jason Momoa hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet solo amid rumors that he and estranged wife Lisa Bonet are reconciling. On Sunday, the Game Of Thrones actor, 42, was the epitome of debonair at the Dolby Theatre, decorating his black suit with a blue and yellow pocket square to show support to Ukraine. Both he and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz later took the stage as presenters.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit

When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer explained that she reached out to those she was set to make a joke about including DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith to make sure they were comfortable with them.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jason Momoa Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update On His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: ‘We’re Not Getting Back Together’

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world back in January when the former couple announced that they would be ending their 16 year long relationship, and now the 42-year-old actor has dashed all hopes that the pair will ever reunite romantically. While fans have been outwardly devastated about the dissolution of the marriage, Momoa set the record straight on Oscar Sunday, declaring that things were done for good.
CELEBRITIES
People

Daniel Radcliffe Says Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Are 'High on the List' of His Celeb Crushes

Daniel Radcliffe is revealing his celebrity crushes!. While promoting his new film The Lost City on British radio show Capital Breakfast on Monday, the Harry Potter alum was posed with a few burning questions by hosts Roman Kemp, Siân Welby and Sonny Jay that he would have to answer honestly. If he refused, one of his fans would get "punished" by having to complete an unpleasant task.
CELEBRITIES
Cassius

Thandiwe Newton Allegedly “Going Into Rehab” Amid Divorce & Movie Exit

Reports have surfaced claiming that Thandiwe Newton is "going into rehab" after an abrupt exit from filming "Magic Mike's Last Dance" in London, England with sources claiming an argument with co-star Channing Tatum led to her being fired. There are also claims of her emotional state being a source of concern given her apparent decision to divorce Ol Parker, her husband.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy