ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Burning Man’s Robot Heart Gets A Transplant

By Authors
mixonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY (April 22, 2022)—Every year, thousands converge in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for Burning Man—the annual cultural project/party/ art tech explosion that attracts upwards of 80,000 to revel and self-express in the middle of nowhere. Part of its appeal for music fans has been the evolution of “sound camps”...

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
New York City, NY
Cars
NBC News

Home that sold for $805K comes with stranger living in basement

A home in Fairfax, Virginia, sold this month above the asking price even though it comes with an unusual feature ... a stranger living in the basement. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house sold for $805,000 to an unnamed buyer on April 15, public records show. Listing agent Zinta K. Rodgers-Rickert, of RE/MAX Gateway, said the home received five cash offers and closed less than a week after it was listed.
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Electronic Music#Vehicles#Robot Heart#Ipswitch#Fare Forward#Dj Duo Swamy Dill#Dj Cirque Du Soleil#Turkish#Canadian#British#Danish
Gothamist.com

Two men struck by train and killed Wednesday were French graffiti artists

Two men found fatally struck by a train in a subway tunnel in East New York Wednesday morning have been identified as two French graffiti artists. Julien Blanc, 34, and Pierre Audebert, 28, shared two dreams, according to their boss, the artist Ceet Fouad. The first was to visit New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
The Atlantic

How an Organ-Transplant Company Ended Up Making Bacon

A few months ago, Candice Matthis and Debbie Nichols sat down with their husbands to have some bacon. It was an unremarkable scene, except for two details. First, there were the EpiPens, which Matthis and Nichols both had ready in case of emergency. The two women can’t eat red meat, not after they were each diagnosed with a dangerous red-meat allergy that develops, oddly enough, after tick bites. They had bonded as friends over their strange shared fate, where a strip of bacon could send them into anaphylactic shock. Matthis is so sensitive that even the airborne particles wafting off a pan of cooking meat typically make her sick. But this time, nothing happened to her as the bacon sizzled. Her EpiPen remained untouched. Nichols made herself a BLT. “It had been years,” she told me. And for her, too, nothing happened, except that she remembered how good a BLT tasted.
INDUSTRY
Boston Globe

Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot

When asked if she had put cannabis in the food, Svoboda said "yes," smiling and acting as though she had given Cady a "gift." Jeffrey Belmonte feasted on meatballs, Caesar salad and bread with herb dip at his wife’s cousin’s wedding in Longwood, Fla. – and then felt strange, tingly and fidgety. His sister-in-law also became dizzy and found herself on her hands and knees, vomiting up her dinner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thesource.com

[WATCH] DaBaby Throws Punch At His Own Artist During SC Concert

Over the weekend at a concert at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena, DaBaby got himself into another scuffle, and this time it was his artist. No reports had explained what transpired before blows were thrown. Still, a now-viral video shows someone who appears to be DaBaby unsuspectingly swinging on a bigger man who is reportedly Wisdom Awute, an artist on DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. Only a few punches were thrown between the two men before security intervened, but no police were called, and no report was filed in the incident.
MUSIC
WWD

Johnnie-O Gets $100M-plus Investment, New Minority Partners

Johnnie-O, whose surfer dude logo has become a recognizable symbol of “West Coast prep,” has secured an investment of $108 million from Wasatch Global Investors and Ares Management Corp. funds. The investment gives the funds a minority stake in the business. The brand, founded by John O’Donnell a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy