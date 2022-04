Police officer Julio Esparza left his station in the city of Fresnillo, Zacatecas at the end of his night shift on an evening in mid-March. Like every other day, he left his gun in his locker and was still wearing his uniform when he jumped into his pickup to head home. His girlfriend, who was not a police officer, rode with him that night.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO