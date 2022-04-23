ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search continues for soldier that went missing in river, Texas Army National Guard says

The Texas Army National Guard said the search continues for the missing soldier supporting tightened inspections in the state's border region.

Operation Lone Star was assigned the search for the missing soldier. The Texas Military Department was able to notify the family Friday evening.

The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are "working rapidly" to find the soldier, the statement said.

Due to the strength of the river's current, it forced the search and rescue teams to stop dive operations Friday night.

In a statement, the state military branch said the unidentified soldier disappeared along the river Friday in Eagle Pass after attempting to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning. They remain in the custody of US Customs and Border Patrol.

Gov. Greg Abbott, whose executive order propelled the operation at the border, said he's monitoring the search.

"My office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier in Eagle Pass," Abbott tweeted.

On Friday, after hearing the news, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, "Jan and I are deeply saddened to hear the news that a Texas National Guard soldier has gone missing in the Rio Grande while trying to save struggling migrants. Please join us in prayer as they search for the missing soldier. Texans are grateful for the sacrifices our soldiers and first responders make for us every day."

The Texas Military Department said the search will continue until they have exhausted all available resources.

This is not the first incident involving a Guard soldier while supporting Operation Lone Star.

In February, Spc. Dajuan Towns, a 19-year-old from Spring, died in a non-mission-related incident. The Army Times reported that Townes was sitting in a car at Fort Clark Springs when he handed his personal gun to another soldier in the backseat, and it went off by accident.

Ron Seymour
3d ago

he jumped in to the river to save someone who was coming into this country illeagaly

Max Dominguez
3d ago

His death is SOLELY the RESPONSIBILITY of GREG ABBOTT! Taking over the Federal Government’s jurisdictional DUTY by illegally directing State Troopers, State Sheriffs and State DPS Officers AND TEXAS STATE NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS to take on FEDERAL IMMIGRATION ROLES!! We Texans are PAYING for Immigration Enforcement TWICE!!

