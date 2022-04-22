ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline nudges $4 in the Sioux Falls metro

By Todd Epp
ktwb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was bound to happen. The price of a gallon...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Kingswood Rummage Sales: Sioux Falls, Are You Ready to Rummage?

Springtime and spring cleaning always usher in rummage sale season in the Sioux Empire. And it's officially garage sale season once again. You've probably noticed a few rummage sales already starting to pop up. But, the granddaddy of them all, the largest collection of garage sales in Sioux Falls each year gets underway again on Wednesday, (April 27) and will run through Saturday, (April 30) in the Southwest section of the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Harrisburg, SD
Harrisburg, SD
Traffic
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Police searching for 12-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old. Landon Johns was seen by the Empire Mall wearing a black sweatshirt and tan sweatpants. Johns is 5’2″ and 120 pounds with blonde hair. If located please call 605-367-7000.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Top 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In South Dakota for 2022

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#S Club#Gas Prices#Sam S Club
KELOLAND TV

I-90 remains closed; Crashes reported; Quieter day Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, April 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Interstate 90 from Sturgis to the Wyoming border remains closed this morning. The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department is reporting that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigate school bus crash in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash involving a school bus. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene, near the corner of 14th Street and Cliff Avenue, which is near downtown Sioux Falls. The crash shut down one lane of traffic on 14th...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
Mix 97-3

New Quaint Coffee Cabin Store Opening In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is getting a brand new Coffee Cabin on the east side of the city. And it's looking sweet!. Sioux Falls newest Caribou Coffee location is opening its drive-thru Wednesday, April 27 at 1720 East 10th Street next to Taco John's. Caribou Coffee is based in Minnesota and unveiled...
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KELOLAND TV

Local drive-in movie theaters to open soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two local drive-in movie theaters have announced their opening dates. The first is the Verne Drive-In in Luverne, Minnesota. It opens on Friday, April 22 with “The Bad Guys” and “Dog”. Then next month, the Starlite Drive-In in Mitchell will...
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: April 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can safely dispose of your old documents and other paper clutter during today’s Shred Event in Sioux Falls. It takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Roosevelt, Washington and Lincoln High Schools. It’s a touchless event where volunteers will remove the items from your backseat while you stay inside your car. Your $5 donation per box or bag will go to Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings Orbeez Challenge; cow shot; mixed weather across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Authorities in Mellette County are looking for more information after a cow was shot by a bow and arrow. Three people...
KELOLAND TV

‘Help us finish strong’; Marijuana legalization petition-signing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Petition-signing events for marijuana legalization was scheduled for this weekend at different locations in South Dakota. Here’s one of them, where ‘South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws’ took signatures on Minnesota Avenue today in Sioux Falls. The signatures are to put recreational marijuana on the ballot.
KELOLAND TV

Weekend events to get recreational marijuana on ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting for the South Dakota Primary election began on Friday. This weekend, there will be multiple drive-thru petition signing events to get recreational marijuana on the ballot. Four will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. They are in Sioux Falls, Rapid City,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Great Western Bank gives employees new fuel stipend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The national average gas price has been over $4 a gallon for months which has many services to add fuel surcharges to help cover the increased costs. In response, one KELOLAND employer is now giving many staff members a new fuel stipend. “When we...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Dakota Style potato chips

CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — With the temperatures warming up, farmers are getting ready from planting. However, you won’t find just crops growing on one South Dakota farm. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 and show you the business that started growing in northeastern KELOLAND.
CLARK, SD

