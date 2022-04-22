A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline nudges $4 in the Sioux Falls metro

Springtime and spring cleaning always usher in rummage sale season in the Sioux Empire. And it's officially garage sale season once again. You've probably noticed a few rummage sales already starting to pop up. But, the granddaddy of them all, the largest collection of garage sales in Sioux Falls each year gets underway again on Wednesday, (April 27) and will run through Saturday, (April 30) in the Southwest section of the city.

