A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline nudges $4 in the Sioux Falls metro

A LATE winter storm warning is in place for Friday after up to four feet of snow was dumped across the west coast as forecasters predict treacherous conditions. The powerful storm is expected to slam through the Plain states on Friday and into the weekend. The severe weather is expected...
I write many stories about entrepreneurs, business leaders, and billionaires. But very rarely do I see a billionaire say they "want to die broke." However, that is what Sioux Falls billionaire T. Denny Sanford has said. Sanford is worth $3.4 billion and wants to give it all away.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
Springtime and spring cleaning always usher in rummage sale season in the Sioux Empire. And it's officially garage sale season once again. You've probably noticed a few rummage sales already starting to pop up. But, the granddaddy of them all, the largest collection of garage sales in Sioux Falls each year gets underway again on Wednesday, (April 27) and will run through Saturday, (April 30) in the Southwest section of the city.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old. Landon Johns was seen by the Empire Mall wearing a black sweatshirt and tan sweatpants. Johns is 5’2″ and 120 pounds with blonde hair. If located please call 605-367-7000.
Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Wisconsin. As always, I think it's safe to...
I don't remember ever having this much wind for so long around Sioux Falls. So has South Dakota set some sort of Wind Record?. I have talked to a lot of folks who have made the same observation. No one seems to remember having such a long stretch of days with so much strong wind.
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, April 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Interstate 90 from Sturgis to the Wyoming border remains closed this morning. The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department is reporting that...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash involving a school bus. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene, near the corner of 14th Street and Cliff Avenue, which is near downtown Sioux Falls. The crash shut down one lane of traffic on 14th...
The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
Sioux Falls is getting a brand new Coffee Cabin on the east side of the city. And it's looking sweet!. Sioux Falls newest Caribou Coffee location is opening its drive-thru Wednesday, April 27 at 1720 East 10th Street next to Taco John's. Caribou Coffee is based in Minnesota and unveiled...
Old Man Winter is about to strike again this weekend, unleashing what will be the third snowstorm in a little over a week across parts of Montana and the Dakotas. AccuWeather's expert team of forecasters says the storm could evolve into a full-blown blizzard with travel-snarling snow that could result in feet of accumulation.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two local drive-in movie theaters have announced their opening dates. The first is the Verne Drive-In in Luverne, Minnesota. It opens on Friday, April 22 with “The Bad Guys” and “Dog”. Then next month, the Starlite Drive-In in Mitchell will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can safely dispose of your old documents and other paper clutter during today’s Shred Event in Sioux Falls. It takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Roosevelt, Washington and Lincoln High Schools. It’s a touchless event where volunteers will remove the items from your backseat while you stay inside your car. Your $5 donation per box or bag will go to Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, April 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Authorities in Mellette County are looking for more information after a cow was shot by a bow and arrow. Three people...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Petition-signing events for marijuana legalization was scheduled for this weekend at different locations in South Dakota. Here’s one of them, where ‘South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws’ took signatures on Minnesota Avenue today in Sioux Falls. The signatures are to put recreational marijuana on the ballot.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting for the South Dakota Primary election began on Friday. This weekend, there will be multiple drive-thru petition signing events to get recreational marijuana on the ballot. Four will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. They are in Sioux Falls, Rapid City,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The national average gas price has been over $4 a gallon for months which has many services to add fuel surcharges to help cover the increased costs. In response, one KELOLAND employer is now giving many staff members a new fuel stipend. “When we...
CLARK, S.D. (KELO) — With the temperatures warming up, farmers are getting ready from planting. However, you won’t find just crops growing on one South Dakota farm. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1986 and show you the business that started growing in northeastern KELOLAND.
