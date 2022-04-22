ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Avient to Consider Sale of its Distribution Business

By Andy Szal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterial solutions company Avient Corp. will consider a sale of its distribution business as part of an agreement to acquire Royal DSM’s materials segment for nearly $1.5 billion. Avient officials said selling the distribution operations in conjunction with the deal for DSM...

TechCrunch

Amazon acquires India’s GlowRoad in social commerce push

Amazon has acquired the Indian social commerce startup GlowRoad in an all-cash deal as the e-commerce giant makes a bigger push into one of its key overseas markets, a source directly familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the acquisition, saying the move will...
BUSINESS
WWD

Kohl’s Corp. Cites Progress on ESG Objectives

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s Corp. is surpassing several of its goals on climate action, sustainable sourcing, recycling and reducing waste, according to the retailer’s latest ESG report issued Thursday, ahead of Earth Day on Friday. Kohl’s said it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from a 2014 baseline and reduced energy consumption by 39 percent since 2008, four years ahead of schedule.More from WWDKohl's Flagging its Fashion With New York ShowroomPhotos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal'Knwls RTW Fall 2022 [Photos] The retailer also said it has diverted 86.5 percent of its waste from...
ENVIRONMENT
Descartes Systems Acquires Foxtrot in $4M Deal

WATERLOO, Ont. — Descartes Systems Group, a leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced Friday that it has acquired Foxtrot, a provider of machine learning-based mobile route execution solutions, for approximately $4 million. Foxtrot’s advanced machine learning algorithms leverage millions of data points collected from vehicles in the...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Amazon launches $1 billion fund to make workers' lives less miserable and fix the supply chain

Amazon has launched a new $1 billion fund to invest in companies that will make delivery faster, further automate warehouses and, ideally, improve worker safety. The new fund's first round of investment includes Modjoul, a wearable safety technology company that's main product is a belt that gathers biomechanical data on workers and is intended to reduce musculoskeletal injuries for warehouse workers. In addition, Amazon used the fund to invest in several robotics companies that make walking robots, robotic arms and other automated technologies for warehouses.
BUSINESS
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Humble & Fume Forms Joint Venture HC Solutions With Green Acre Capital Distribution, Johnson Brothers Invest $2M

Humble & Fume Inc. HUMBF HMBL has formed HC Solutions Holdings Inc., a joint venture with Green Acre Capital Distribution Corp., for the purpose of distribution of cannabis throughout the United States, initially focused on accelerating the company's expansion into cannabis distribution operations in California. Subsequent the formation of the JV, Green Acre completed a $2 million investment directly in the JV. Green Acre has funded its investment through an option agreement with Johnson Brothers, a leading wine, spirits and beer distributor in the United States.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Home Depot Creates Executive 'Customer Experience' Role

ATLANTA – The Home Depot announced that Matt Carey has been named executive vice president of customer experience, effective immediately. In this newly formed role, Carey will be responsible for leading the vision, design, and development of new and innovative solutions that drive a seamless experience for the millions of customers who turn to Home Depot for their home improvement projects – in stores, online or on their mobile devices.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

Customers put squeeze on maker of compressors to localize manufacturing

Dennis Flaherty ticks off the supply chain issues and the challenges to localize manufacturing faced by T/CCI, the $150 million maker of heavy-duty compressors and clutches for the mobile air-conditioning and refrigeration industries. He nearly runs out of fingers. Even before pandemic lockdowns crimped production in Ningbo, China, T/CCI had...
LONG BEACH, CA
Benzinga

The Flowr Corporation Files Application For Management Cease Trade Order

The Flowr Corporation FLWPF FLWR announced that it anticipates a delay in filing its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 which are required to be filed on or before May 2, 2022. The expected delay in filing the required filings is due to a combination of factors, including:
BUSINESS
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Upworthy

Here’s why every big-box retailer should absolutely have solar panels on its roof

There are a lot of reasons to be concerned for the planet’s future. One bright spot in the fight against climate change is the rise in solar power use in the United States. Solar power is more affordable than ever before. The cost of the average solar panel has dropped by 70% since 2014 and the country’s total solar capacity has risen from 0.34 gigawatts to an impressive 97.2 gigawatts since 2008. Today, more than 3% of the electricity generated in the U.S. comes from solar panels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

NextEra Energy Continues Generating High-Powered Growth

That has the company on track to achieve its 2022 outlook. While it's facing some near-term growth-related uncertainties, it still expects to deliver results toward the upper end of its long-term outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Logistics Firm Bigblue Nabs $15M in Funding Round

Logistics startup Bigblue, which works with eCommerce brands and provides independent online retailers with logistical solutions, has announced a $15 million Series A round, Tech Funding News reported Friday (March 25). Founded in 2018, the Paris-based company’s services include giving retailers full control over packaging, branding and customer communications, per...
INDUSTRY
RideApart

Electric Scooter Maker Unu Offering Subscription Packages For Batteries

It goes without saying that a huge chunk of the cost of an EV is its battery. Battery technology has advanced leaps and bounds in recent years, resulting in power units that are smaller, lighter, and more efficient than ever before. On top of that, most batteries found in electric vehicles contain expensive minerals. All these costs are inevitably handed over to the consumers, who in some cases, may find it rather expensive to purchase a new electric two-wheeler.
BICYCLES

