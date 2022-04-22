ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soyoil surges to record high as Indonesia bans palm oil exports

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Soybean oil prices soared to a record high on Friday as Indonesia’s decision to effectively ban exports of palm oil heightened concerns about already depleted global supplies of alternative vegetable oils. The loss of shipments from Ukraine, the world’s top supplier of sunflower oil, and drought...

Agriculture Online

Soybeans gain on demand hopes while wheat falls further

SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, holding on to gains made in recent sessions, as expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies underpinned the market. Wheat lost more ground, while corn also eased. "Unlike grains, oilseed prices have gained materially over the past couple...
