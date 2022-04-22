Boeing preparing for new delay in 777X — Air Current

Click here to read the full article. In 1963, the first Learjet 23 rolled out of the company’s manufacturing plant in Wichita, and on March 28, the last, a Learjet 75, emerged from that same facility in Kansas. On Wednesday, Learjet’s parent, Bombardier, announced that the site would become the company’s US headquarters as well as an expanded service center, flight testing and engineering facility and home to the new Bombardier Defense group. Roughly 1,300 of the 1,500 employees have been retained and the company said it is hiring. Bombardier has vowed to support the more than 2,000 Learjets still flying...

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO