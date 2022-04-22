ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing preparing for new delay in 777X — Air Current

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Co is preparing for a new delay in the 777X program, the Air Current aviation...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Laser strikes on aircraft, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record: "It's very disorienting"

New numbers from the Federal Aviation Administration show incidents of people hitting aircraft with lasers, potentially blinding pilots, are on pace for a new record. The number of reported laser strikes jumped by 41 percent last year, to more than 9,700; that's more than one an hour, with California, Texas and Florida leading the nation in incidents.
PALMETTO, FL
The Week

FAA makes 'zero tolerance' policy on unruly passengers a permanent fixture on commercial flights

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it is taking steps to make permanent its "zero tolerance" policy for bad behavior on U.S. commercial aircraft. "Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that's a promise," acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen said in a statement. The FAA issued its policy in 2021, in response to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, but many of the passengers fined or referred to the Justice Department for prosecution were sanctioned for attacking flight crew and fellow fliers over COVID-19 masking requirement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Wide Body Aircraft#Reuters#Boeing Co#The Air Current
UPI News

Airlines cancel hundreds of overseas flights since dropping mask rules

Just weeks after dropping masking rules, some overseas airlines have canceled hundreds of flights as they struggle with staffing shortages related to COVID-19. This comes as the leading U.S. airlines have urged the Biden administration to scrap a mask mandate for passengers. Swiss airline EasyJet removed its mask mandate on...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

The Last Learjet Has Departed, and Bombardier Starts Making Military Jets in Wichita

Click here to read the full article. In 1963, the first Learjet 23 rolled out of the company’s manufacturing plant in Wichita, and on March 28, the last, a Learjet 75, emerged from that same facility in Kansas. On Wednesday, Learjet’s parent, Bombardier, announced that the site would become the company’s US headquarters as well as an expanded service center, flight testing and engineering facility and home to the new Bombardier Defense group. Roughly 1,300 of the 1,500 employees have been retained and the company said it is hiring. Bombardier has vowed to support the more than 2,000 Learjets still flying...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Reuters

Russia warns United States against sending more arms to Ukraine

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses, Moscow's ambassador to Washington said. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people,...
POLITICS
simpleflying.com

Trip Review: Virgin Atlantic's Boeing 787-9 In Premium Economy

Airport check-in I arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport via the tube station, which opens into an underground passage connecting Terminals 1,2 & 3, and the Heathrow Express. Terminal 4 is served by its own stop on the Piccadilly Line. However, it is currently closed for commercial flights. The United...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

FAA revokes YouTuber's pilot license, saying he deliberately crashed his plane

On November 21st, Trevor Jacob's single-engine airplane fell out of the sky — a harrowing experience that the YouTuber just so happened to catch on film and upload to social media. In January, aviation experts began investigating the incident (as they are wont to do in the event of most every aviation crash) and, on Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration formally accused Jacob of staging the entire incident and intentionally crashing his 1940 Taylorcraft for online clout.
ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

Why Aircraft Have Small, Round Windows

From the smallest to largest planes in the sky today, one key element for passengers is the same: the shape of the windows. The small, round cut-outs in the fuselage are coveted spots, but why aren't they a different shape? Wouldn't large, square windows offer better viewing opportunities. The reason is rooted in the aerodynamics of the plane and a dangerous example.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia is targeting railways to cut arms supply routes

April 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military command said on Monday that Russia was trying to bomb Ukraine's rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms supplies from foreign countries. "They are trying to destroy the supply routes of military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they focus strikes on railway...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy