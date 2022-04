WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is officially a pet-friendly city, which means you can show off your four-legged friends around town more often. Businesses owners now have the opportunity to go to City Hall and pick up a free pet-friendly decal. Then, they can take it to their storefront and stick it on the window to show their customers they're pet-friendly.

