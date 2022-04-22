Loretto City Election to be Held Tuesday

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. A runoff election will be held between candidates John C. “Sonny” Dumas and Alice Wallace for Mayor of Winnsboro. Dumas secured 32% of the votes and Wallace, 49%. See full elections results for all races in our region below.
April 23 (Reuters) - A local Republican Party leader in North Carolina threatened to get a county elections director fired or have her pay cut unless she helped him gain illegal access to voting equipment, the state elections board told Reuters. The party official, William Keith Senter, sought evidence to...
RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. According to the Secretary of State website, a runoff election must be held between candidates Willie L. Robinson, Sr. and Markus Turner for Police Chief for the Town of Rayville. Robinson secured 39% of the votes and Turner, 49%. See full […]
Alabama's primary is about a month away. The Madison County Republican party hosted an event giving people in the community a chance to meet some of the candidates. The Rocket City Welcome event was at Ditto Landing where a lot of people came out. There was a car show, food...
HARTFORD — The Hartford Union High School Board will be meeting Monday to decide what the next steps in renovating some of the outdoor athletic facilities will be after the $12 million referendum for the facilities was voted down in the April 5 election. According to HUHS Superintendent Jeffrey...
Comments / 0