(Webster City, IA) — Three Iowa high schools will compete next month in the American Rocketry Challenge. Students from Webster City and Cedar Falls, and Maharishi School in Fairfield will travel to The Plains, Virginia, for the competition on May 14th. Mark Murphy is the coordinator for the Webster City team. He says the winner will have a chance to win scholarships and take a trip to the world rocketry competition, which is being held this year in England. This year’s rules require teams to design, build and launch a model rocket that safely carries two raw eggs to a target altitude of 835 feet, with a target flight duration of 41 to 44 seconds.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO