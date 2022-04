Kyle Busch isn’t antsy about Joe Gibbs Racing signing a new sponsor for his team but would have liked to have had something solidified “yesterday.”. Last summer, Mars, Inc. informed the Gibbs organization that it would end its sponsorship of the No. 18 Toyota team — and leave NASCAR altogether — at the end of the 2022 season. The company has been involved in the sport for three decades and has been a partner with Gibbs since 2008. That was the same year that Busch joined the team.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO