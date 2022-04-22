Harvard professor visits University, raises environmental awareness
By Rebecca Oriza, Aradhya Set
Daily Illini
2 days ago
When environmental lawyer Richard Lazarus attended the University as an undergraduate, the environmental studies program didn’t exist. Instead, he studied chemistry and economics — his own formula of “pre-environmental law.”. After his time at the University, Lazarus earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School and dedicated...
Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
Shortly after the first Earth Day in 1970, radical environmentalists began making bold and nonsensical predictions about just how long our planet would survive. Harvard biologist George Wald, for example, estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” The New York Times editorial board warned that unless we put an end to pollution and started conserving resources, humanity as we knew it would face “possible extinction.” And Denis Hayes, one of the scientists behind the creation of Earth Day, declared that “it is already too late to avoid [a] mass starvation” that would kill millions of people globally within the next several decades.
(The Center Square) – In a world constantly clamoring for big solutions to big problems – including challenges related to the environment – Todd Myers advocates thinking small in addressing things like climate change, endangered species, and pollution. In fact, it’s in the title of his forthcoming...
Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez slammed the Supreme Court on Thursday as 'imperialist' after it ruled that Puerto Ricans were not entitled to the same access to benefits as other Americans. The court voted 8-1 that Congress had the power to exclude them from a benefits program that's available in all 50...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that seeks to address the effect of the climate crisis on America's forests. The order marking Earth Day focuses on reducing the risk of wildfires, fighting global deforestation and using nature itself to decrease pollution. "There used to...
As Earth Day circles around again – more than 50 times now on April 22 – it comes with a different breed of environmental concerns than the ones that spurred the first Earth Day in 1970. This year’s Earth Day is filled with sobering climate change assessments.
The term "trillion trees" has recently entered the public lexicon — a political shorthand for the policy proposal to literally plant 1 trillion trees across the planet to solve climate change. While this seemingly audacious idea has some sincere proponents, English science writer and environmentalist Fred Pearce isn't sold. Certainly, Pearce isn't anti-tree; quite the opposite, as his new book, "A Trillion Trees: Restoring Our Forests by Trusting in Nature," is a wondrous guide through the world's many magnificent forests, from Nigeria to Ecuador.
Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change, echoing a policy already in place at Google. "Ads shouldn't detract from important conversations about the climate crisis," the company said in a statement outlining its new policy Friday. There was...
Melanie O’Driscoll was studying zoology at University College Cork when she had a first-hand encounter with the mental health impacts of climate change. A nature enthusiast since childhood, she loved learning about different species and their habitats. But as she studied, she became increasingly worried about warming global temperatures and the existential threat they posed to the planet’s ecosystems.
The Center for Public Integrity has joined more than 60 organizations representing journalists across the U.S. in calling on the Pulitzer Prizes to make participation in an annual diversity survey a condition of eligibility for awards. The group is a mix of professional journalism associations, labor unions and publishers and...
Christiana Figueres clearly recalls the day she made a decision with make-or-break consequences for the planet. As the former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, she was in charge of the 2015 climate talks in Paris. In a conscious departure from earlier conferences, she declared that any agreement should be unanimous, rather than merely a consensus.
In May, we celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. It's a period when we recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Below are some ways you can learn more about the history of Asian Americans...
Since 2015, the year of the Paris Agreement, the experts affiliated with the Lancet Countdown commission have published. assessing this situation and keeping signatory governments and decision-makers accountable for the commitments they have taken on following the Agreement. in October 2021, records “deepening inequities” across all regions as global heating...
On this Earth Day, it's still an open question to what degree our planet will remain habitable in the coming years. To increase chances that it will, it's critical to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy internationally, and on the individual level for each of us to reduce carbon emissions stemming from individual habits. These are among the main takeaway messages from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report released on April 4.
To keep the planet from warming more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, most countries, including the U.S., have goals to reach net zero by 2050. Net zero means that all greenhouse gas emissions produced are counterbalanced by an equal amount of emissions that are eliminated. Achieving this will require rapid decarbonization.
The scientific method teaches us to test hypotheses and form beliefs based on evidence and repeated observations. In the internet era, many believe that their own viewpoints are just as valid or accurate as that of experts. Although scientific experts often second-guess themselves, most of us are prone to the...
