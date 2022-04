Warren Easley earns honors for his novel centered on immigration and solving a murder After earning nominations on a few occasions, Wilsonville author Warren Easley has won the Spotted Owl Award, bestowed annually to the best mystery book of the year by a writer in the Pacific Northwest. "Getting a prize like this that represents writers in the Northwest meant a lot to me," Easley said. Easley, who has lived in Wilsonville for 26 years, won for the eighth installment of a series on Cal Claxton — who runs a one-man practice out of Dundee. The book titled...

