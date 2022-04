I found my dream home while watching season three of "Selling Sunset." The luxurious five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion — known affectionately as the "Versace house" — sold for $8.95 million in 2021. For me, the most memorable piece of the home wasn't the golden Versace accents on every surface or even the lush views of the surrounding countryside. Instead, it was a statue affixed as a centerpiece in the backyard: a replica of one of the most recognizable works of art in history, "The Rape of the Sabine Women" by Italian sculptor Giambologna.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO