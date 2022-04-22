ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans Game 3 odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvXC4_0fHOESdJ00

The No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns (1-1) visit the Smoothie King Center Friday for Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series with the No. 8 seed New Orleans Pelicans (1-1). Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Suns vs. Pelicans odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

New Orleans evened the series by upsetting Phoenix 125-114 in Game 2 Tuesday. Pelicans SF Brandon Ingram lit the Suns up for 37 points on 61.9% shooting, including 3-for-3 from behind the arc. He was also 8-for-8 from the foul line with 11 rebounds and 9 assists.

The major storyline from Game 2 was the injury to Suns All-Star SG Devin Booker, who exited in the third quarter with a hamstring issue after a 31-point first-half. Booker is expected to be sidelined for the rest of this series.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA April 22 playoff breakdown

Suns at Pelicans odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:37 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Suns -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Pelicans +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread: Suns -2.5 (-110) | Pelicans +2.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under: 216.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Suns at Pelicans key injuries

Suns

  • SG Devin Booker (hamstring) out

Pelicans

  • PF Zion Williamson (foot) out

Suns at Pelicans picks and predictions

Prediction

Pelicans 112, Suns 107

LEAN PELICANS (+115) because New Orleans plus the points is a “sharper” play.

I also prefer to take the PELICANS TO WIN THE SERIES (+220) because the Suns (-319) are in real trouble without Booker.

Phoenix is a heck of a lot easier to defend without its best offensive player on the floor and NOLA’s length and defensive versatility will make it tough on the Suns and PG Chris Paul to execute their half-court offense. Also, CP3 is just 21-41 overall in his career on the road in the postseason.

More importantly, the Pelicans are outrebounding the Suns by 15 rebounds per game through the first 2 games and you cannot win a playoff series getting crushed on the glass this badly. In fact, New Orleans’ rebounding rate is more than double Phoenix’s in this series.

The Pelicans were 4th in offensive-rebounding rate during the regular season and 3rd in second-chance points per game (PPG) while the Suns were 21st in second-chance PPG allowed.

The Pelicans had the best fast-break defensive efficiency during the regular season, so I don’t see Phoenix having success in transition.

Finally, we are seeing the emergence of an elite wing scorer in Ingram and, now that Booker is out with an injury, Ingram is now the best player in this series.

It’s only a LEAN to the PELICANS (+115) because I’m fearful of a vintage CP3 performance in Phoenix’s first game without Booker and I prefer New Orleans’ spread.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

BET PELICANS +2.5 (-110).

I could see CP3 putting the Suns on his back for a clutch victory and New Orleans plus the points might come in handy.

This is my favorite wager in this game. Most of the wagered money is on the Suns, so I’d wait until closer to tip-off in hopes of getting a better price for New Orleans’ spread.

PASS since the total has been lowered from the 222-point look-ahead total, so we’d be getting the worst of the number with the Under.

I don’t like the Over since the Suns may slow down their tempo with Booker out and the Pelicans played at the 21st-fastest pace during the regular season.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Former LA Coach Named As Potential Candidate for Sacramento Kings Job

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers aren't the only west coast team searching for a new head coach. A franchise that isn't unfamiliar with irrelevance is looking for their eighth head coach since 2014. A recent report listed former Lakers head coach Mike D'Antoni as a candidate to take over for the Sacramento Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Devin Booker
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Pelicans Pf
NBC Sports

Klay has message for Nuggets star Murray amid ACL recovery

If there's one person who is all-too-familiar with the trials and tribulations that come with a lengthy recovery from a lower-leg injury, it's Klay Thompson. After a 31-month absence due to both ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson returned to the court on Jan. 9, slowly shaking off the rust as his minutes ramped up throughout the second half of the season.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
ESPN

AJ Griffin, 'a Blue Devil for life,' becomes the fifth Duke men's basketball player from Final Four team to leave early for NBA draft

Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy