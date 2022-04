In the coming weeks, the Supreme Court of the United States will issue a consequential decision on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees the constitutional right to an abortion. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, an antiquated, extreme law still on the books in Michigan will outlaw abortion in virtually all cases, including rape and incest. No matter how we personally feel about abortion, we must come together to ensure our fellow Michiganders have the freedom to make healthcare decisions for themselves and their families without the interference of politicians in Lansing.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO