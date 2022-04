(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors last week approved funding for the EMA building. According to the meeting minutes, the request for funding is for a chair lift to accommodate individuals that may not have the ability to travel up and down stairs and for a chemical fire suppression system for the server area of the EMA building. The supervisors voted unanimously to fund one half of the cost of installation of the chair lift, not to exceed $3,000, and fund 100-percent of the cost of the fire suppression system.

