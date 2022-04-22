ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

H-E-B hands out 250,000 reusable bags for Earth Day

By Victoria Lopez
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34URD3_0fHO8jn900

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — H-E-B celebrates Earth Day with its annual reusable bag giveaway, providing 250,000 custom-designed reusable bags across Texas.

H-E-B has given out nearly three million reusable bags in celebration of Earth Day since 2008, according to a press release.

LOCAL NEWS: Pharr city manager resigns, police chief named as replacement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThXv0_0fHO8jn900
Courtesy: H-E-B Newsroom

On Friday, starting at 1 p.m. customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda in Texas will be eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag.

Customers can purchase additional Earth Day reusable bags for $1.50.

NEWS: Man arrested for sexually assaulting horse

The Earth Day bag is designed by an H-E-B Partner and made from recycled plastic bottles.

This year’s design was created by McAllen native, Julia Rojas, who has worked for the company for 13-years.

The commemorative design was inspired by the “For the Love of Texas,” it featured intricate illustrations showcasing several native plants and animal species.

STATE NEWS: What did Greg Abbott’s border inspections turn up? Oil leaks, flat tires and zero drugs

H-E-B has continued to work on sustainability initiatives throughout its own operations across Texas.

In 2021, H-E-B joined the How2Recycle program. According to the H-E-B website, the program places clear labels on products “to let customers know if the packaging can be recycled, which parts are recyclable, and importantly, how to prepare material for recycling to reduce contamination.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Earth Day celebrations in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Happy Earth Day! Research shows that nearly 1 billion people around the globe celebrate the big day. In the Basin, several organizations are teaming up to keep the community clean in a fun and educational way. West Texas Food Bank is hosting its Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 23rd, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
TODAY.com

Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY with some of her favorite eco-friendly home and fashion products. The items include a makeup eraser, a shampoo bar from Foamie, reusable straws from Juju World, reusable bags from BeeGreen, Amazon Aware T-shirts and shoes from Hey Dude.April 22, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Big 2 News

Hobbs teacher arrested for inappropriate behavior

HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Hobbs middle school teacher Daniel Decker is behind bars after police said he behaved inappropriately with two girls at Highland Middle School. Decker has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, a third-degree felony.  According to a news release, the Hobbs Police Department began investigating on […]
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Chuy’s begins to hire employees ahead of grand opening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Austin-based Tex Mex restaurant is just months away from opening its doors. To help support the vision behind Chuy’s in Midland, the restaurant is beginning the hiring process for its new location. Chuy’s will be hiring several full and part-time positions, including hosts, servers, bussers, and bartenders. The Tex-Mex restaurant is […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local organization brings attention to Autism Awareness month

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – April is National Autism Awareness Month, and organizations in the Basin are amplifying the voices of those on the autism spectrum in a big way.  A local advocacy organization, SHARE West Texas has partnered up with several businesses and organizations in the Basin to fundraise for its 13th annual SHARE Autism […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
ABC Big 2 News

Facebook post leads OPD to wanted suspect

Convicted felon accused of deadly conduct ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A convicted felon is back behind bars after he reportedly committed another crime last month. 24-year-old Savoyrion Allen has been charged with Criminal Mischief, Deadly Conduct, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.  According to an affidavit, on March 19, a victim to the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Harmony Science Academy students participate in recycling challenge

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In honor of Earth day, students at Harmony Science Academy in Odessa participated in a recycling challenge. Families and students were encouraged to bring empty plastic water bottles for the school to take to a local recycling center. The water bottle collections started earlier this month and today was the last […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCH to host Desert Dash Fundraiser Run

ODESSA, TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – Runners from across the Basin are invited to the annual Desert Dash 5/10K run, 2K walk, and children’s fun run event this Saturday at Mission Fitness. In 2021, the event saw more than 150 runners and raised nearly $20,000 for the Medical Center Health Foundation.  Runners can lace up their sneakers […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#H E B#Smart Shop
ABC Big 2 News

Meals on Wheels to host Mudbugs fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Meals on Wheels, an organization that delivers meals to home-bound people in Odessa, is gearing up for its annual Mudbugs fundraiser. And the staff and volunteers at Meals on Wheels said all proceeds from the event will go toward helping those in need of a delicious meal.  “These are clients that can’t […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Parents concerned about moldy food at some ECISD campuses

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Some Ector County ISD parents took to social media Tuesday saying their children were served a “moldy” breakfast and they were concerned about the incident. One mom wrote that her daughter said her breakfast was “black” and that the child began throwing up after school. “My son’s breakfast was the…same. Except he […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Walmart Wellness Day seeks to get communities healthy

Walmart is inviting communities to get healthy at Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday. This is an event where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings – as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.  The event will take place in more than 4,600 […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recycling
ABC Big 2 News

Wildfire in Big Bend burns more than half an acre of land

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: A wildfire on the remote South Rim of the Chisos Mountains that started on Wednesday, April 20th was officially declared contained at 30 acres on Thursday afternoon. A major fire burning half an acre in size took place yesterday around 11 am near the edge of the Southwest Rim […]
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy