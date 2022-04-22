ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa

In Coast You Missed It 4/22/22

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31opKC_0fHO7qGH00

By Tim Binnall

Planet X, deceptive entities, and cryonics were among the fascinating realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about a challenge surrounding the Shroud of Turin, a bizarre creature sighting in Argentina, and a 'ghost granny' terrorizing students in South Africa. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

Could angels and demons, entities which have long been believed to be adversarial, actually be working in cahoots to deceive the human race? Researcher Barry Fitzgerald explored this intriguing question on Sunday night's program and argued that, indeed, these two types of beings are really just manifestations of one singular force which manipulates people in a manner akin to the trickster. Noting the similarities between these entities and folkloric creatures, such as fairies and djinn, as well as alleged extraterrestrial visitors, he observed that these 'deceptive beings' all seem to have an aversion to iron and appear to draw power from our fear or discomfort.

While ghostly activity manages to manifest itself in a myriad of ways, from apparitions to haunted objects, this past week saw one of the more unique accounts of something from the spirit realm making an appearance in our world as a group of students in South Africa say that they were attacked by a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The eerie entity, they claim, suddenly appeared in their classroom and began slapping the children until they cast the being away using salt. The case may sound like a bit of mischief on the part of the students, but apparently the incident was treated seriously in the community as not only were classes cancelled for the day, but the mayor of the town visited the school to investigate the matter.

The science of cryonics took center stage on Monday night's program as technology reporter Peter Ward discussed the tantalizing prospect of being able to freeze a person when they die and then revive them at a later date. While the concept has become something of a Hollywood cliche over time, he explained that there continue to be genuine efforts being made towards making the idea a reality. Ward detailed some of the companies that currently offer the service and the manner in which clients pay to have their bodies frozen for an extended period of time. During his appearance, he also talked about some of the controversies surrounding cryonics and what they might experience upon being thawed out in a whole new world.

The Shroud of Turin found itself in the spotlight this past week when a filmmaker issued a rather audacious challenge to the British Museum, offering them $1 million if they could duplicate the iconic relic. Director David Rolfe put forward the high stakes challenge in response to the institution's longstanding claim that the legendary image seen on the cloth is actually a medieval hoax. Skeptical of that assertion, he argues that the museum ought to be able to replicate the shroud if it really is fake and he's willing to pay them a hefty reward if they can pull off the 'miraculous' feat. Meanwhile, in a somewhat similar story, a priest in upstate New York was stunned when he opened church on Easter morning and spotted a marking on the floor that he believes was an image of Jesus Christ .

The worrisome possibility that there could be a rogue world that, every few millennia, swings past Earth and causes untold chaos was examined on Thursday night's show as Doug Elwell detailed his research into the theory of Planet X. Based on his work, he posited that this sizeable celestial object approaches us every 2,000 years and has been seen, in the past, as a harbinger of change. To that end, he postulated that the legendary Star of Bethlehem was actually Planet X and indicated that the ominous object as well as its satellites have begun entering our inner solar system. During his appearance, Elwell also talked about Biblical prophecy and tales of ancient giants.

As serious students of the strange and unusual know, mysterious creatures akin to Bigfoot are not solely an American phenomenon and this past week saw one of the famed cryptid's international 'cousins' pop up in the news when a farmer in Argentina reported encountering a terrifying bipedal beast known as a Ucumar . The unnamed witness claims that, earlier this month, he was investigating a commotion on his property when he stumbled upon an approximately five-and-a-half-foot tall hairy creature that sported a pair of menacing red eyes. The unsettling experience left the man deeply shaken as he is certain that he crossed paths with Argentina's version of Sasquatch.

Coast Insiders can check out all this week's shows as well as the last five years of C2C programs in our enormous archive. Not a Coast Insider yet? Sign up today .

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Paleontologists Find Fossilized Remains of a Dinosaur Possibly Killed in Earth’s Fifth Mass Extinction Event

Paleontologists claim to have found a fossilized leg belonging to a dinosaur that may have perished when an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, reports BBC's Jonathan Amos. The well-known impact event is often linked to the decimation of non-avian dinosaurs, which ushered in the rise of mammals. Very few dinosaur bones date to the final few thousand years before the impact, so having a dinosaur that could be direct evidence to the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction would be astounding, per the BBC.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

The Hottest Rock Ever Discovered in the Earth’s Crust Confirmed

Thoughts concerning the hottest rock has now been declared as experts have finally made it official. Researchers claim that the hottest sandstone yet unearthed in the Earth 's foundation, was indeed extremely scorching. The Hottest Rock Ever Discovered. According to ScienceAlert, the stone, a fist-sized chunk of black glass, had...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Alien landscapes: 15 places on Earth that look exoplanetary

For years, humans have fantasized about voyaging to distant worlds. Soon we will be traveling back to Earth's nearest neighbor with the upcoming crewed Artemis 2 mission around the moon — and NASA aims to use the Artemis program as a stepping stone toward Mars, where the agency wants to send astronauts in the late 2030s or early 2040s.
ASTRONOMY
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Barry Fitzgerald
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C2c
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

What's the tallest wave ever recorded on Earth?

In July 1958, an 8.3-magnitude earthquake at the Fairweather Fault rocked Alaska's southern coast. The ground-shaking event caused a massive landslide at nearby Lituya Bay, which triggered a devastating tsunami that ripped through the narrow body of water and killed five people. The colossal wave leveled trees on the steep...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
Country
Argentina
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy