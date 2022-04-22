ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies for challenge to candidacy over Jan. 6 riot

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., testified in a state court...

www.msnbc.com

The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Not Sure Whether She Advocates Violence

Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday told a lawyer for voters seeking to disqualify her from running for re-election that she did not know how to answer a question about whether she advocates violence against people with whom she disagrees. Greene testified in a Georgia state court in...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who served as Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council during the Trump administration, says an “enormous burden” of the war can be placed on the former President. Russia’s “opportunity did not present itself until Donald Trump conducted his corrupt schemes and then in his capture of the Republican party watered down this bipartisan support with the Republicans.”April 23, 2022.
POTUS

