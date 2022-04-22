ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Production of Bill Murray movie suspended amid accusations of inappropriate behavior: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Melissa Espana
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXF9R_0fHO7kD900

LOS ANGELES ( WGN ) — Production on “Being Mortal,” a new Bill Murray movie, has stalled over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior by the actor, according to reports.

Production company Searchlight Pictures is investigating and detailed their decision to suspend work on the film via an email sent to the film’s cast and crew, both The New York Times and Deadline have reported.

“Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” read the email, which has been viewed by both outlets. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.”

Heard’s lawyer focuses on Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’

Searchlight’s email indicated that the company hopes to resume filming, but could not confirm when.

Sources for the production told both the Times and Deadline that the complaint concerned Murray, who stars in the film alongside Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Aziz Ansari, the latter of whom is also writing and directing.

The specific nature of the complaint is unknown.

“Being Mortal” was scheduled for release in 2023, according to IMDb. The comedy-drama is based on the 2014 non-fiction book “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Depp
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Keke Palmer
Rolling Stone

Production on ‘Being Mortal’ Film Suspended Following Complaint Against Bill Murray

Click here to read the full article. Production on the film Being Mortal has reportedly been suspended following a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against Bill Murray, one of the movie’s stars. Variety reports that just weeks after the film went into production on March 28, a letter went out to cast and crew notifying them that work on Being Mortal would be halted for an indefinite period. “Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it,” Searchlight Pictures wrote in an email to the production crew earlier this week. “After reviewing the circumstances, it has been...
MOVIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Film Star#Wgn#Searchlight Pictures#The New York Times
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cassius

Thandiwe Newton Allegedly “Going Into Rehab” Amid Divorce & Movie Exit

Reports have surfaced claiming that Thandiwe Newton is "going into rehab" after an abrupt exit from filming "Magic Mike's Last Dance" in London, England with sources claiming an argument with co-star Channing Tatum led to her being fired. There are also claims of her emotional state being a source of concern given her apparent decision to divorce Ol Parker, her husband.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy