ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘I’ve had it with this guy’: More McCarthy audio bashing Trump revealed

By Emily Brooks, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvpUo_0fHO7d2400

(The Hill) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told colleagues that he’d “had it” with former President Trump, according to recordings of House GOP calls in the days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The calls also show that McCarthy claimed Trump took some responsibility for the riot.

The recordings back up reporting in The New York Times, adapted from the upcoming book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” that McCarthy had vehemently denied on Thursday morning. The report revealed top Republican leaders going farther in bashing Trump than previously reported.

McCarthy told House GOP leadership colleagues in a Jan. 10, 2021, call that he had “had it” with Trump.

“Alright, I know this is not fun, I know this is not great. I know this is very tough. But what I want to do, especially through here, is I don’t want to rush things. I want everybody to have all the information needed. I’ve had it with this guy. What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend it,” McCarthy said in the recording of the call, first released on CNN Friday morning.

CNN also released a recording from a Jan. 11, 2021, House GOP conference call with a much larger group of House Republicans in which McCarthy said that Trump took some responsibility for the Capitol attack.

“But let me be very clear to all of you, and I’ve been very clear to the president: He bears responsibility for his words and actions. No ifs, ands or buts. I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened?” McCarthy said. “He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. And he need to acknowledge that.”

Reporting at the time had described some of those McCarthy comments to the conference. But a year later, in January 2022, McCarthy said in a press conference that he did not remember making the remark.

McCarthy denies saying Trump should resign if impeached

That remark is of interest to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, which has asked McCarthy to voluntarily speak to the panel about that remark and what it says about Trump’s state of mind on Jan. 6.

This is the second drop of recordings of McCarthy making damning statements critical of Trump. On Thursday night, Times reporters and co-authors Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns released a recording of another part of the Jan. 10 call that validated their reporting that McCarthy had told leadership colleagues he would recommend to Trump that he resign if impeached, which McCarthy and a spokesman also specifically denied.

“What I think I’m going to do, is I’m going to call him,” McCarthy said, saying that he thought an impeachment resolution would pass the House and have a chance in the Senate. “The only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign. I mean, that would be my take, but I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.”

McCarthy, who is aiming to be Speaker of the House if Republicans win control of the chamber in this year’s midterm elections, has not responded to the recording refuting his denials.

The Republican leader showed some outward public criticism of Trump in the aftermath of Jan. 6. While arguing against impeachment, he said on the House floor on Jan. 13 that Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack.

McCarthy’s declaration that he “had it” with Trump was quickly reversed. About two weeks later at the end of January 2021, McCarthy visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

"Grasping for straws": Trump's "MAGA goon squad" scrambles for cash as campaign donations dry up

Appearing on the Daily Beast's "The New Normal," Roger Sollenberger -- who has been investigating the campaign finance woes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., -- explained that fundraising for the three has become more difficult as they scramble to ramp up the outrage that normally shakes loose cash from supporters of Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Gop#The New York Times#Cnn#Republicans
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
POLITICO

Early indications suggest Donald Trump is unbothered by the Kevin McCarthy audio released so far. In fact, he may be pleased about it.

Though it’s always a gamble to try to get inside the mind of the former president. Donald Trump’s mercurial nature had many in Washington wondering whether he would unload on GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy after hearing McCarthy’s secretly recorded Jan. 10, 2021 rebuke — possibly dooming the Californian’s chance to become the next House speaker.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden suspected Kamala Harris team of sabotaging rivals during veep search

During a bruising vetting process to name his vice presidential running mate in 2020, Joe Biden wondered whether advisers to Kamala Harris were behind the flood of negative press coverage that engulfed some of her well-placed rivals. While candidates expect to face heavy scrutiny, the authors of a forthcoming book...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Kevin McCarthy responds to taped phone calls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The New York Times reported House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was considering recommending Trump resign after Jan. 6 before he was potentially impeached. McCarthy swiftly denied the report, calling it “totally false and wrong,” but newly released tapes of McCarthy’s remarks appears to show otherwise. On Thursday night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy