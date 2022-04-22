ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Diehl could see Giants take CB Ahmad Gardner with No. 5 pick in NFL Draft

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVqX2_0fHO7bGc00

The Giants have plenty of directions they can go in next week’s NFL Draft, with a pair of top-10 picks giving them the flexibility to either take two top-tier prospects or trade back for even more picks as they continue their rebuild under a new regime.

Many expect Big Blue to address the offensive line with their No. 5 pick, but a former Giants offensive lineman says those plans could quickly change depending on how the teams in front of them draft on Thursday.

“It will definitely impact the Giants if all of a sudden we’re hearing all of these edge rushers turn into an offensive tackle, and now you’re making adjustments at No. 5,” David Diehl told Brandon Tierney on Friday’s show. “Let’s say Jacksonville, if they were smarty and stay with developing Trevor Lawrence…they need another offensive tackle, and Evan Neal is the best offensive tackle in the draft…but if they go to the defensive side of the ball…I really think it is gonna be manipulated on how Jacksonville picks at No. 1.”

If the Giants have to adjust, Diehl could see Joe Schoen and company changing course and addressing the defense with its No. 5 pick, specifically with Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

“I could see the Giants taking Gardner with that first pick,” Diehl said. “If you think about Wink Martindale…he wants to be aggressive, get the quarterback off the spot, change the momentum and tempo that you’re running on the offensive side of the ball…to have Gardner sitting there at the five position, and the Giants at No. 7 where they can move back and get multiple picks…that’s a perfect opportunity for you to maximize on the potential.”

Then, there is the possibility of a trade, with reports that multiple teams would be open to trading back in the first round. For the Giants, who have the fifth and seventh picks, that No. 7 could be ripe for the trading.

Clearly, the possibilities are seemingly endless for where Big Blue could go with its draft.

“I definitely can see the Giants trading those two top 10 picks, or definitely No. 7,” Diehl said. “I don’t see it happening at No. 5…the Giants have $738,000 left in the salary cap. When you think long-term about that and what Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are trying to develop…I can see them moving out of that seven pick, and next year, it’s not about the free agent quarterbacks that are gonna be out there. It’s gonna be all about the quarterbacks coming out of Ohio State and everywhere else.”

