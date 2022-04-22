ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

5 found dead in Minnesota home after report of mental crisis

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say five people were found dead inside a Duluth, Minnesota, home after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis.

The dead included the male reported to be in crisis, and authorities said they aren’t seeking any suspects in the case.

Investigators looking into deaths of three children at Camp Lejeune

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken says police got an initial request to check on someone in nearby Hermantown, which led them to the Duluth home where authorities found the bodies.

Tusken called it an “unimaginable tragedy.”

He said a dog was also found deceased.

Police are investigating. It is believed that all of the deceased were related, but the nature of the relationship was not released.

FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
