ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Arizona man sentenced for trying to smuggle fentanyl across border

By Fernie Ortiz
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkgVZ_0fHO7KSN00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Charles King Jr., 49, attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico when a drug-sniffing dog alerted border officers to his vehicle.

Border officers searched the vehicle and found close to 11 pounds of fentanyl in the vehicle’s driveshaft.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested King on Feb. 20, 2020, at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona.

King, of Tempe, Arizona, later pleaded guilty to importing fentanyl into the United States from Mexico.

Women slain inside ‘Santa Muerte’ shrine in Mexico

Earlier this month, a federal judge sentenced King to 48 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

2 displaced after overnight house fire in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people and their pets have been displaced following an overnight house fire in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry has confirmed that crews were called to the fire at 1455 S 18th Street shortly after 1 a.m. Friday. Chief Berry said that the fire was under […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nogales, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
UPI News

Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants

March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, admitted to conspiring to transport undocumented people. Gore was sentenced to 30 months and Williams was sentenced to 24 months by U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo, the Justice Department announced Friday. Both sentences also included three years of post-release supervision.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Fentanyl#Border Report#Mywabashvalley Com
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Identified: Texas National Guard soldier who presumably drowned in the Rio Grande River is 22-year-old Bishop Evans who died trying to save two migrants suspected of drug trafficking – and his body still isn't recovered

The Texas National Guard soldier who died trying to save alleged drug smugglers in the Rio Grande River was identified Sunday as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington, Texas. The search is still underway for Evans' body after he presumably drowned Friday after jumping in the water diving Texas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy