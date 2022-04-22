ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Leonard Williams: Michael Strahan's presence at practice boosts morale

By Tyler Henry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bufSX_0fHO7GvT00

Since Michael Strahan retired from football and the New York Giants, he has held the team near to his heart. Strahan doesn’t shy away from picking the Giants most Sundays when he is on with FOX NFL Sunday crew.

Strahan, who was a part of the Giants’ Super Bowl XLII team before hanging up the cleats, returned to East Rutherford this week and checked back in on his old stomping grounds.

When Strahan is in the house, it’s common for him to link up with former teammate Jesse Armstead, who is on the Giants’ coaching staff. However, there’s no doubt Big Blue would like some of Strahan’s passion and dedication to rub off on current team.

Leonard Williams had double-digit sacks two years ago and was second on the team with 6.5 sacks last season, behind rookie Azeez Ojulari. He’d like to return to form in 2022 and Strahan’s visit helped provide some added motivation.

“I wouldn’t say surprised. This is his stomping grounds,” Williams said of Strahan showing up. “It was awesome to see him out here. Even though it was day one of mini-camp practice, stuff like that, we’re not even competing yet. I think guys just seeing him boosts morale and energy around the guys.”

Strahan did address the group during practice as well.

“Yeah, right after stretching, he broke the huddle, talked to the guys a little bit,” Williams added. “I talked to him a little bit walking into the fieldhouse because he said he remembers he came to a Jets practice one time when I was there. And then two off-seasons ago, he spoke at a financial seminar I was at so we met again. He’s a good guy to get some advice and wisdom from.”

The Giants are building a pretty nice young core on the defensive line between Ojulari, Dexter Lawrence, Williams and they may add stud via the draft — perhaps with the No. 5th overall or 7th overall picks.

Like Strahan, Williams is the veteran on the defensive line and could take a lesson or two from Stray as far as leadership goes. With two of the Giants’ captains departing via free agency, it’s possible Williams could be in line for a captain’s spot this season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

Urban Meyer, Ryan Shazier, Mike Tomlin among Steelers, Buckeyes at Dwayne Haskins memorial

Members of the Steelers and Ohio State football families were among the friends and loved ones to mourn Dwayne Haskins at a Friday memorial service in Pittsburgh. The ceremony commemorating the life of the former Buckeyes and NFL quarterback was the first of three slated to take place this weekend. Haskins' widow Kalabrya Haskins also attended. She released one of three doves set free to honor her late husband, who died on April 9 at 24 years old when he was struck by a vehicle on a South Florida interstate after telling Kalabrya on a phone call that he was walking to get gas. Haskins wore No. 3 with the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His Favorite NFL Player Of All-Time

Russell Wilson is now playing for the same team that his favorite NFL player of all-time ended his career with. Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos’ new quarterback was asked on Instagram to name his favorite player of all-time. Wilson chose former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star quarterback...
DENVER, CO
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Fox Nfl Sunday#American Football#The New York Giants#Fox Nfl#Instagram A#Big Blue
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

49ers’s asking price for Deebo Samuel revealed

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel shocked the NFL world last week when he requested a trade from the organization. Samuel is on the last year of his contract with the 49ers, and he is reportedly looking for a contract in the range of what Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill received this offseason. The team was in negotiation with Samuel on his new deal, but he appears pretty dead set on being traded if his recent actions are any indication.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Draft Rumor

Green Bay Packers fans have been hoping for a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, especially following the loss of Davante Adams this offseason. However, the latest NFL Draft rumors suggest the Packers could be looking at another offensive position in the first round. “Sources tell...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

NFL Rumors: Jets Willing To Trade Significant Draft Asset For Deebo Samuel

It’s going to take a significant package to trade for San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, and the New York Jets seem willing to do what it takes. Samuel, who enters the final year of his rookie contract, reportedly has requested to be traded by the 49ers. The 2021 First-Team All-Pro almost certainly will have a number of interested suitors with the Jets, one of the betting favorites to land Samuel, among the most viable landing spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Panthers reportedly make decision on Baker Mayfield

The market for Baker Mayfield’s services appears to be as nonexistent as possible. The Carolina Panthers have long been considered one of the top potential landing spots for the embattled former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback. They didn’t get what they were hoping for out of Sam Darnold or Cam Newton and are in need of some stability at the spot. It was thought that, given how little the Browns are asking for Mayfield right now, Carolina might roll the dice on Baker and hope he can find his rhythm in a new home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy